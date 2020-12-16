K2 Announces Voting Results of AGM

TSX-V: KTO

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - K2 Gold Corporation ("K2" or the "Company") (TSXV: KTO) (OTCQB: KTGDF) (FRANKFURT: 23K) today announced the Annual General Meeting voting results.

K2 is pleased to announce the voting results of its recent annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM"), which was held on December 15, 2020. Shareholders approved the business items of setting the size of the Board of Directors at five, including the election of each director nominee. Detailed voting results are as follows:

Nominee # Voted For %Voted For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Stephen Swatton 13,829,830 98.99 140,534 1.01 John Robins 13,873,905 99.31 96,459 0.69 Craig Roberts 13,880,030 99.35 96,459 0.65 Frederic Leigh 13,876,030 99.32 94,334 0.68 Carolyn Loder 13,868,030 99.27 102,334 0.73

Shareholders also approved the appointment Davidson & Company LLP, as the auditors of K2 by 99.98% of votes in favor, while the Stock Option Plan and resolution authorizing the continuation of the Company's Rolling Stock Option Plan was approved with 99.27% in favor.

About K2

K2 is a well-financed gold and silver exploration company with projects in SW USA and the Yukon. In the USA, the Company is represented by its 100% subsidiary, Mojave Precious Metals Inc. The Company is focused on the Mojave property in California, a 5,830 hectare oxide gold project with base metal targets. The location of Mojave enables the Company to have year-round news flow on multiple previously recognized surface gold targets that have been successfully drilled in the past by majors BHP and Newmont. Besides affording immediate drill targets based on the Company's soil data integrated with LiDAR and Worldview-3 data, the property also has undrilled locations with gold enriched historical trench results including one at the East zone which recorded 8.4 g/t gold over 25.6m (see October 30, 2013 news release from Great Bear Resources Ltd.).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Stephen Swatton"

President and CEO

K2 Gold Corporation

K2 Gold Corporation is a member of Discovery Group based in Vancouver, Canada. For more information please visit: discoverygroup.ca

