K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd. (Alkemy) Reports 2020 Financial Results, Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO and BEIT SHEAN, Israel, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd., conducting business as Alkemy ("Alkemy" or, the "Company"), a leading environmental technology company based in Israel, announces the release of its consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and related management discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). These documents, among others, will be posted on the Company's website at www.alkemy.solutions and SEDAR at www.sedar.com . All values in this news release and the Company's financial disclosures are in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.

Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

The Company also announces that it has received commitments from lead orders for an expected C$1.2 million private placement of units (the "Units") on a non-brokered basis at a price of C$0.29 per Unit (the "Offering"). Each Unit is comprised of one ordinary share of the Company (an "Ordinary Share") and one-half of one Ordinary Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Ordinary Share at a price of C$0.51 per Ordinary Share for 24 months following the closing date of the Offering.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about May 6, 2021 or such other date as may be determined by the Company and is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities under the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States or to, or for the account of benefit of, U.S. Persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act), except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities in any jurisdiction in which the offering or sale is not permitted.

Corporate Update

The Company further announces that it has cancelled an aggregate of 3,889,366 options previously announced on April 26, 2021.

About K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd.

K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd. is an environmental technology company based in Israel, and carries on business under the name "Alkemy". Alkemy has developed a unique plastic recycling process to recycle plastic bags and sheets traditionally not considered economically viable for recycling and as such have become one of the largest plastic pollutants in the world. Alkemy employs a dynamic one-step process that does not require separate recycling and production plants. Alkemy's process includes both recycling and finished product manufacturing in a single process called "waste-to-product", allowing Alkemy to reduce the cost of the recycled plastic as raw materials, and increase the profit margin per metric ton.

For further information: Shmuel Porre, Chief Executive Officer, K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd., Tel: +972526016888, Email: [email protected]; Noah Hershcoviz, Managing Partner, A-Labs Finance & Advisory Ltd., Tel: +972522357470 (IL) | +16476855890 (CA), Email: [email protected]