K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd. (Alkemy) Engages Generation IACP Inc. as Market Maker

TORONTO and BEIT SHEAN, Israel, April 28, 2021 /CNW/ - K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd., conducting business as Alkemy ("Alkemy" or, the "Company"), a leading environmental technology company based in Israel, announces that it has engaged the services of Generation IACP Inc. ("Generation") to provide services as a market maker in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation. Generation will receive a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes per month. The agreement between the Company and Generation is for an initial term of six (6) months and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent six (6) month periods (collectively, the "Term") unless the Company provides written notice of termination to Generation at least 30 days prior to the end of the Term or Generation provides a written notice of termination to the Company. Commencing on the first anniversary of the agreement, the fee payable to Generation will automatically increase annually by 3.0%. No stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement.

Generation is arm's length to the Company. Generation's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. Generation will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

About K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd.

K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd. is an environmental technology company based in Israel, and carries on business under the name "Alkemy". Alkemy has developed a unique plastic recycling process to recycle plastic bags and sheets traditionally not considered economically viable for recycling and as such have become one of the largest plastic pollutants in the world. Alkemy employs a dynamic one-step process that does not require separate recycling and production plants. Alkemy's process includes both recycling and finished product manufacturing in a single process called "waste-to-product", allowing Alkemy to reduce the cost of the recycled plastic as raw materials, and increase the profit margin per metric ton.

For further information: Shmuel Porre, Chief Executive Officer, K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd., Tel: +972526016888, Email: [email protected]; Noah Hershcoviz, Managing Partner, A-Labs Finance & Advisory Ltd., Tel: +972522357470 (IL) | +16476855890 (CA), Email: [email protected]