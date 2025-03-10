K. A. Prabhakaran Appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Cyient

HYDERABAD, India and DALLAS, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Cyient Limited, a global Intelligent Engineering solutions company, announced the appointment of K. A. Prabhakaran as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of its DET business.

Prabhakaran is an accomplished professional in the engineering & research and development sector with over 30 years of experience. He joins Cyient from Honeywell, where he was the Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for the Process Solutions group. He was responsible for driving technology innovation and customer-centric solutions for customers worldwide. He was last based in Houston, TX, and will now be based in Bengaluru, India.

Prabhakaran is an engineering leader who has successfully driven digital transformations, product and process technology innovations building global partnerships with research and academic institutions. He has led large global teams in different industries, such as Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Life Sciences, and Renewable Energy verticals, developing new products and solutions creating organic growth pathways. His expertise is building technology solutions for large OEMs in areas like avionics, a key focus area for Cyient.

As Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Prabhakaran will drive Cyient's technological vision, developing cutting-edge, market-ready solutions that enhance competitiveness and relevance. He will play a pivotal role in expanding the company's technology footprint by fostering innovation, building future-ready competencies, and seeding new capabilities across the organization.

Welcoming Prabhakaran to Cyient, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cyient, Sukamal Banerjee said, "I am delighted to welcome Prabhakaran to Cyient. As varied technology frontiers converge to redefine products, plants, and networks, Cyient is committed to driving innovation and shaping the future. With Prabhakaran's deep expertise in innovation and delivery, I am confident he will be crucial in accelerating our leadership and advancing CyientifIQ, our innovation platform, to new frontiers."

On his appointment, K. A. Prabhakaran, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, said, "It is an honor to join Cyient at this transformative moment in its growth. As a technology enthusiast, I am driven by the opportunity to build cutting-edge platforms that deliver not just solutions but extraordinary value to our clients. I am excited to collaborate with the talented team of Cyientists to pioneer innovative solutions, propel the company's expansion, and unlock new industry opportunities that will shape the future."

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) delivers intelligent engineering solutions across products, plants, and networks for over 300 global customers, including 30% of the top 100 global innovators. As a company, Cyient is committed to designing a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable tomorrow together with our stakeholders.

