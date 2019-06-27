K-12 support workers in Revelstoke reach tentative agreement

REVELSTOKE, BC, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - CUPE 5150, K-12 support workers at SD19, reached a tentative agreement on June 17 following two bargaining sessions.

"Our bargaining committee was great and negotiations were friendly," said CUPE 5150 President Clara Maltby. "For what we had to work with, bargaining went well." Maltby noted that contract language was cleaned up and that they were able to make some improvements for members.

The tentative agreement also incorporates the provincial framework agreement approved by the K-12 Presidents Council in September. The current K-12 agreement expires on June 30, 2019. When ratified by CUPE locals and school districts, the collective agreement will be in effect from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2022.

Further details of the tentative agreement will not be available until after ratification by all parties. Ratification is expected to be completed this month.

CUPE 5150 members, who provide a wide variety of services that support students, include Education Assistants, Aboriginal Support Workers, Child Care Workers, Strong Start, Custodians, Maintenance, Clerical, and Administrative Support.

The local represents almost 70 K-12 support workers in Revelstoke.

To find out more about CUPE members working in K-12, visit bcschools.cupe.ca.

For further information: Clara Maltby, CUPE 5150 President: 250-814-8645, Janet Szliske, CUPE Communications Representative: 604-454-7293

