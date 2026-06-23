TORONTO, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Justwealth Financial Inc. is proud to celebrate 10 years of providing "justice" to Canadian investors through its innovative hybrid-digital wealth model. By combining the digital attributes of a Robo Advisor with the accountability of a human portfolio advisor, Justwealth has successfully added over 80 investment portfolios throughout a decade of market shifts. Investors can now review 10 years of publicly available after-fee performance data--the gold standard of investment accountability--and see how Justwealth's strategy stacks up at justwealth.com/performance.*

Justwealth Hits 10-Year Mark, Proving the Power of Tech-Driven, Human-Led Investing (CNW Group/Justwealth Financial Inc.) Every Client of Justwealth Receives a Dedicated Portfolio Advisor and Support Team to Help them Manage their Wealth (CNW Group/Justwealth Financial Inc.)

"Our first decade proves that you don't have to choose between sophisticated strategy and low costs," said James Gauthier, CIO. "Beyond our strong returns, we've built Canada's largest suite of portfolios--including our signature target-date RESPs--to support investors through every life stage. We are confident that Justwealth is Canada's premier Robo Advisor solution, having consistently delivered annual returns that outpace the major banks.*** We invite Canadian investors to see this performance over 10 years at www.justwealth.com/banks."

"Our success is built on the trust of our individual clients and our professional advisor partners," said Andrew Kirkland, President. "We've proven that wealth management is most effective when it bridges the gap between innovation and personal service. While our technology drives efficiency and lowers costs, it's our dedicated portfolio advisors who provide the human accountability and expertise our clients deserve.

You can hear more from James and Andrew about reaching this 10 year milestone as they talk with The Just Word host Pat Bolland here: 10-year Anniversary of Justwealth w/ Andrew Kirkland & James Gauthier - The Just Word Podcast Ep. 89

Chronology of Key Events at Justwealth:

Jun 2015: Company incorporated

Jan 2016: First Portfolios launched, including Education Target Date Portfolios and Corporate Accounts

Feb 2018: Creation of Justwealth Institutional

Nov 2020: ESG Portfolios launched

Nov 2022: Launch of proprietary client portal

Jan 2025: Launch of Retirement Target Date Portfolios

Recent accolades for Justwealth include the following:

MoneySense Best Robo-Advisor in Canada for 2026 (Best Overall for third straight year, and four of last five years) - https://www.moneysense.ca/save/investing/best-robo-advisors-in-canada/

Million Dollar Journey Best Canadian Robo Advisor for 2026 (second straight year) - https://milliondollarjourney.com/best-canadian-robo-advisors.htm

RateHub Best Robo Advisor (second straight year) - https://www.ratehub.ca/personal-finance-awards

Daily Hive Best Robo Advisor 2026 - https://dailyhive.com/canada/best-bank-canada-2026

About Justwealth:

Founded in 2015, Justwealth Financial Inc. is a premier Canadian wealth management platform dedicated to providing investment services through a convenient digital format. Justwealth is defined by its proven 10-year performance track record** and its unique hybrid model: pairing every client with a Personal Portfolio Advisor to oversee a well-structured, custom investment plan built with low-cost Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

www.justwealth.com

Disclaimers:

*Past returns are not a guarantee of future performance

**For the fourth straight year, Justwealth had the highest five-year after-fee annualized total returns for the growth portfolio https://www.theglobeandmail.com/investing/article-the-globe-and-mails-2024-robo-adviser-guide/

*** https://www.justwealth.com/banks/

SOURCE Justwealth Financial Inc.

Media Contact: Max Farley, Head of Marketing, [email protected], 416-705-7730