JustKitchen Working with Chef Richie Lin on Hybrid Fast-Fine Restaurant and Ghost Kitchen

The Company's Latest Innovative Project at Hotel EPISODE Hsinchu Combines Food Expertise, Creative Branding, Flexible Licensing, Modern Technology, and Without the Need for a Significant Upfront Capital Investment

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z) a technology-focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce it will license a selection of its food brands as well as its JKOS platform to a new restaurant entity in Taiwan by the world renowned Chef Richie Lin (the "Licensing Arrangement"). The Licensing Arrangement will enable Chef Lin to operate a hybrid fast-fine restaurant and ghost kitchen on the same premises (the "Hybrid Project"). The yet unnamed restaurant will be located at Hotel EPISODE Hsinchu and is planned to open in either August or September of 2022. Chef Lin and JustKitchen have also committed to working together to develop new virtual food brands to launch on the Company's platform.

The Hybrid Project is consistent with JustKitchen's focus on its regional competitive strategy, low-cost arrangements, technology-enabled deployments, proprietary brand development and business-to-business relationships. The Hsinchu and Zhubei ghost kitchens are currently among JustKitchen's top-selling locations and are expected to support further business development for the Company in the area of the Hsinchu Science Park. Accordingly, JustKitchen management views the prospects for the Hybrid Project as promising, given its familiarity with the area and outlook for its growth potential.

Born in Hong Kong and currently residing in Taiwan, Chef Richie Lin is known for the one-Michelin-starred restaurant, Mume. He frequently collaborates with notable chefs and serves modern European food with Taiwanese ingredients.1 Chef Lin's new restaurant will take over the commercial kitchen that JustKitchen recently used to operate a ghost kitchen location. Formerly known as Hotel Indigo Hsinchu Science Park, Hotel EPISODE is located in the East District neighbourhood in Hsinchu near various theme parks and other attractions. The Hsinchu Railway Art Village and Glass Museum of Hsinchu City are cultural highlights of the area and travelers often also visit Beipu Old Street and the Big City Mall. Hsinchu Zoo and Weiweijia Persimmon Farm are also notable attractions in the vicinity.

Management Commentary

"The opportunity to work with a talented, well-known and visionary chef like Richie Lin is an honour and a privilege for our team at JustKitchen. The ability to collaborate with Chef Lin in order to provide consumers with high quality food items in a short amount of time is something we are greatly looking forward to," said Jason Chen, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JustKitchen. "The Hsinchu neighborhood and its surrounding area have been a strong source of demand for JustKitchen thus far. To be able to convert one of our more typical ghost kitchens into a hybrid facility is another innovative step forward for our enterprise, and for that I am grateful to Chef Lin," added Mr. Chen.

