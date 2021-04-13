JustKitchen to Commence Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on April 15, 2021

Ghost Kitchen Operator Offers Investors Access to the New Industry

TSXV: JK

VANCOUVER, BC, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK), an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development and marketing of delivery-only food brands for customers across Taiwan, is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on Thursday, April 15, 2021, under the stock ticker symbol "JK".

"The listing of our common shares for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange is a great milestone and a tremendous honour for our Company. We believe that JustKitchen is the first ghost kitchen operator of its kind to become a public issuer in North America," said Jason Chen, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Director of JustKitchen. "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Company's senior management team, I would like to thank our customers, employees, partners, shareholders and other stakeholders for all of their support along the way. The rapid growth of our business and the entire ghost kitchen industry are very exciting and it is a privilege to bring the JustKitchen story to the public markets," added Mr. Chen.

The Company is currently also pursing the listing of its common shares on the OTC Markets "QB" exchange in the United States as well as on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany. Further, JustKitchen intends to submit an application to the Depository Trust Company (the "DTC") to have the Company's common shares eligible for delivery and depository services with the DTC to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities expedites the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and greatly reduces transaction costs for participating brokerages firms.

ABOUT JUSTKITCHEN

JustKitchen is primarily an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development and marketing of proprietary and franchised delivery-only food brands for customers across Taiwan. JustKitchen uniquely utilizes a hub-and-spoke operating model, which features advanced food preparation taking place at larger hub kitchens and final meal preparation taking place at smaller spoke kitchens located in areas with higher population densities. The Company combines this operating model with online and mobile application-based food ordering fulfilled by third-party delivery companies, to minimize capital investments and operating expenses and reach more customers in underserved markets. The Company's other business, JustMarket, is an e-commerce grocery delivery platform that allows customers to purchase groceries for delivery or add select grocery items to meals ordered through JustKitchen.

For more information about the Company, please visit investors.justkitchen.com. JustKitchen's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks (including those risk factors identified in the Corporation's prospectus dated March 26, 2021) and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

