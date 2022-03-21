JustKitchen Launches Pilot Program with Panasonic Taiwan to Provide Contactless Smart Delivery

The Company is Planning to use Smart Lockers to Ensure the Contactless Delivery of Branded Meals for up to 500 Employees at Panasonic's Taiwan Headquarters on a Daily Basis

VANCOUVER, BC, March 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z), an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Panasonic Taiwan ("Panasonic") for a business-to-business pilot program (the Pilot Program") to provide food for its head office employees. The Pilot Program is being planned to include the use of a technology-enabled smart lockers to ensure the contactless delivery of food. The Company's JKOS platform will be used to provide Panasonic with a white-label food ordering portal during the Pilot Program.

Panasonic Taiwan currently employs approximately 500 people at its head office, who will all be able to order food items online through the portal. JustKitchen will be responsible for fulfilling the orders and having them delivered to on-premises smart lockers for retrieval by Panasonic's employees through the use of unique QR codes once delivery notices have been received. If successful, the Pilot Program may be extended to other Panasonic office locations and offered by the Company other third-party clients in locations where there is limited access to food delivery services or contactless requirements.

Smart lockers are an effective solution as they are secure, modular, temperature-controlled and designed to hold packaged food items for an extended period of time, if necessary, until a customer retrieves their order. Each locker also includes a smart screen, which enables a user to access their locker by scanning a QR code, as well as a manual keypad for a secondary alternative in order to access the locker. Delivery drivers will receive their instructions from the JKOS platform as to which food order is to be deposited into which locker, all as part of the turnkey and cloud-based system that JustKitchen management expects will result in a successful Pilot Program.

Management Commentary

"This Pilot Program with Panasonic Taiwan is yet another opportunity for JustKitchen to demonstrate the effectiveness of its business model on a technology enabled B2B basis, as a complement to our core business of fulfilling retail orders from our network of ghost kitchens. The hundreds of employees at Panasonic work hard and we are honoured to provide them with the option of choosing from our wide assortment of food items to nourish themselves each day," said Jason Chen, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JustKitchen. "Expanding our B2B business line is differentiating our company beyond simply being a ghost kitchen operator. The JKOS platform that we have developed is proving itself to be very flexible and valuable to third parties. And in today's world, we are honoured to be in a position to provide delivery in a way that offers protection for both delivery personnel and customers. We are looking forward to entering into more programs like this one with new partners in the near future," added Mr. Chen.

ABOUT JUSTKITCHEN

JustKitchen is primarily an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development and marketing of proprietary and franchised delivery-only food brands for customers. The Company currently operates in Taiwan and Hong Kong with plans to expand operations to other Asian countries. JustKitchen uniquely utilizes a hub-and-spoke operating model, which features advanced food preparation taking place at larger hub kitchens and final meal preparation taking place at smaller spoke kitchens located in areas with higher population densities. The Company combines this operating model with online and mobile application-based food ordering fulfilled by third-party delivery companies, to minimize capital investments and operating expenses and reach more customers in underserved markets. The Company's other business, JustMarket, is an e-commerce grocery delivery platform that allows customers to purchase groceries for delivery or add select grocery items to meals ordered through JustKitchen.

For more information about the Company, please visit investors.justkitchen.com. JustKitchen's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur including but not limited to the Company's comments regarding it planning to use smart lockers to ensure the contactless delivery of branded meals for up to 500 employees at Panasonic's headquarters on a daily basis; the use of the JKOS platform to provide Panasonic with a white-label food ordering portal during the Pilot Program; and entering into more programs like the Pilot Program with new partners in the near future. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks, including those risk factors identified in the Company's prospectus dated March 26, 2021, and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

