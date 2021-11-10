JustKitchen Creates "King's Menu" Virtual Brand for New Taipei Kings Professional Basketball Team

The Company has also sponsored the New Taipei Kings, which will include its logo being featured on the electronic scoreboard during games and on social media

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z), an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that it has been engaged by the New Taipei Kings, a men's professional basketball team ("New Taipei Kings" or the "Team") in New Taipei City, Taiwan, to create and launch the "King's Menu" virtual food brand for its customers. The King's Menu will enable fans of the New Taipei Kings to place food orders for consumption while watching a game in person at the Team's stadium or by delivery from the comfort of their own homes. The Company will also be designing special food items with select Team players.

JustKitchen has also agreed to sponsor the New Taipei Kings for the current season, which will include its logo being featured on the Team's electronic scoreboard during games and on social media, among other placements. The New Taipei Kings were founded by its Chairman, Walter Wang, and joined the P. LEAGUE+ ("PLG") professional basketball league in 2021. The Team is the first professional basketball franchise in New Taipei City, which is the most populated city in Taiwan with approximately four million residents. Average game attendance for the 2020-2021 season across the PLG was 82.4% and the PLG has significant media exposure with a total reach, including both traditional and new media, of over 226 million people.

"Entering the world of sports is both an exciting business opportunity for the Company and a fun new application of JustKitchen's technology and services. Working with the New Taipei Kings to develop the King's Menu in order to serve their fans in the stadium and at home opens up a new segment of the market for us," said Jason Chen, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JustKitchen. "JustKitchen is also honoured to sponsor the New Taipei Kings as a way to build an even stronger relationship with the Team and its players. I view this new relationship as the start of a potentially significant line of business via a new target market for our Company," added Mr. Chen.

ABOUT JUSTKITCHEN

JustKitchen is primarily an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development and marketing of proprietary and franchised delivery-only food brands for customers. The Company currently operates in Taiwan and Hong Kong with plans to expand operations to the United States and other Asian countries. JustKitchen uniquely utilizes a hub-and-spoke operating model, which features advanced food preparation taking place at larger hub kitchens and final meal preparation taking place at smaller spoke kitchens located in areas with higher population densities. The Company combines this operating model with online and mobile application-based food ordering fulfilled by third-party delivery companies, to minimize capital investments and operating expenses and reach more customers in underserved markets. The Company's other business, JustMarket, is an e-commerce grocery delivery platform that allows customers to purchase groceries for delivery or add select grocery items to meals ordered through JustKitchen.

For more information about the Company, please visit investors.justkitchen.com. JustKitchen's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur including but not limited to the Company's comments regarding the creation of the King's Menu, the ability for consumers to order items from the King's Menu in the stadium and at home, the creation of food items with players from the New Taipei Kings and the placement of the Company's logo on the stadium's electronic scoreboard and on social media by the New Taipei Kings. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks, including those risk factors identified in the Company's prospectus dated March 26, 2021, and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

