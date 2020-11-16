Just in time opening of new UPS hub readies Canada for its holiday shipping peak

The new hub has begun operations in anticipation for the annual increase in volume that will start around Cyber Week and continue through January 2021. Part of a $500 million Canada investment plan announced in 2018 , the facility features advanced scanning and sortation technology, integrated with data-driven tools to increase efficiency and reliability for UPS's customers in one of the fastest growing provinces in Canada.

"This year has not been without its challenges and we want to make sure we do our part to reduce the stress of the coming holidays as much as possible for all Canadians," said Dominic Porporino, president of UPS Canada. "We anticipate a record breaking holiday season, but this new hub – our flagship facility – and the dedicated people that operate it, are ready to serve Canadians when they need it the most. It is a testament to our company's purpose of keeping the world moving forward by delivering what matters."

To further help successfully deliver the holidays this year, UPS expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees globally. In Canada, more than 5,000 new employees will be hired to provide additional support. Full and part-time positions will be filled and many past seasonal hires have landed permanent jobs at UPS.

Earlier this year, UPS also opened a 180,000 square foot expansion at its Montreal facility and, in November 2018, the company unveiled a new facility in Kanata, Ontario and has expanded its package centres in Brampton and London, Ontario and Edmonton, Alberta.



To prepare your business for the busy holiday season or plan your online shopping, visit ups.com to view the UPS Canada Holiday calendar.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. UPS's international expansion took its first steps north and entered the Canadian market on February 28, 1975. Over the past four decades, UPS in Canada has expanded to approximately 12,000 employees serving Canada from coast-to-coast. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, UPS Canada operates a delivery fleet of over 3,000 (package cars, tractors, trailers and shifters) of which more than 41% run on alternative fuels. Today, UPS is customer first, people led, innovation driven. UPS was awarded America's Best Customer Service company for Shipping and Delivery services by Newsweek magazine; Forbes Most Valuable Brand in Transportation ; and top rankings on the JUST 100 list for social responsibility, the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, and the Harris Poll Reputation Quotient, among other prestigious rankings and awards. The company can be found on the web at ups.com or pressroom.ups.com and its corporate blog can be found at ups.com/longitudes The company's sustainability eNewsletter, UPS Horizons, can be found at ups.com/sustainabilitynewsletter. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter. To ship with UPS, visit ups.com/ship .

Ruhee Dhar, UPS Canada, 905-676-1708

