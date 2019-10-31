Jushi Holdings Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 15, 2019

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW/ -- Jushi Holdings Inc. ("Jushi" or the "Company") (NEO: JUSH.B) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a globally-focused, multi-state cannabis and hemp operator, today announced that it expects to report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 before the market opens on Friday, November 15, 2019.

Management will host a conference call and audio webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights.

Event: Jushi Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Friday, November 15, 2019 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Live Call: +1-877-407-0792 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-689-8263 (International) Webcast: http://ir.jushico.com/

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until November 29, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13695679.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a globally focused cannabis and hemp company led by an industry leading management team. In the United States Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high quality products across all levels of the cannabis and hemp ecosystem. For more information please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

