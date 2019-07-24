Jushi Holdings Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 14, 2019

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 24, 2019 /CNW/ -- Jushi Holdings Inc. ("Jushi" or the "Company")(NEO: JUSH.B), a globally-focused, multi-state cannabis and hemp operator, today announced that it expects to report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 before the market open on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

Management will host a conference call and audio webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights.

Event: Jushi Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2019 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Live Call: +1-877-407-0792 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-689-8263 (International) Webcast: http://ir.jushico.com/

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until August 28, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13692690.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a globally-focused cannabis and hemp company led by an industry leading management team. In the United States Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed work-outs and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high quality products across all levels of the cannabis and hemp ecosystem. For more information please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels; Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

