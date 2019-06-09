Jushi Holdings Inc. to Commence Trading on the NEO under the Symbol "JUSH.B"

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

BOCA RATON, FL, June 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Jushi Holdings Inc. ("Jushi" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis and hemp operator is pleased to announce it will begin trading June 10, 2019 on the Neo Exchange Inc. (the "NEO") under the symbol "JUSH.B".

"Listing on the NEO provides Jushi a solid foundation to build on its current growth trajectory as well as access new shareholders through the capital markets as a public company," said Jushi CEO and Chairman, Jim Cacioppo. "At the same time, this does not affect Jushi's disciplined focus on optimal capital allocation and deal structuring to maximize shareholder value."

The listing follows the successful completion of the previously announced reverse takeover of a Canadian public company, Tanzania Minerals Corp. ("Tanzania"), by U.S.-based Jushi Inc. The public company was subsequently renamed Jushi Holdings Inc. in connection with the reverse takeover and the listing on the NEO. Additionally, the Company raised approximately US$68.2 million through a brokered and non-brokered private placement.

Jushi's team of recognized industry leaders has diverse finance and cannabis backgrounds in highly regulated and public markets whose interests are closely aligned with shareholders, regulators, legislators and consumers. With this important milestone, Jushi's management intends to continue and grow its support of consumer education, medical advisory, and research that can positively impact the direction of the cannabis and hemp industries while providing the best customer experience."

Jushi engaged Eight Capital as lead agent and sole bookrunner, along with a syndicate of agents, including GMP Securities L.P., Echelon Wealth Partners, Inc., Haywood Securities, Inc and PI Financial Corp to complete the brokered financing. Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP served as counsel to Jushi regarding the financing and the listing on the NEO. In connection with the transaction, Tanzania was de-listed from the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange.

A filing statement with information about Jushi prepared in accordance with the policies of the NEO is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

Jushi and its industry leading management team is building an integrated multi-state owner and operator of cannabis and hemp licenses across the United States. Jushi is focused on continuing to build a diverse multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets through opportunistic investments and by internally pursuing licenses in attractive jurisdictions. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high quality products across all levels of the cannabis and hemp ecosystem.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, information concerning the expectations regarding Jushi, or the ability of Jushi to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: the ability of Jushi to successfully achieve business objectives, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; and compliance with extensive government regulation. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

