Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Closing of Acquisition of Virginia-Based Pharmaceutical Processor for Medical Cannabis Extracts

Acquisition of membership interests in Dalitso LLC secures Jushi's ownership of one of five conditionally approved applicants in Virginia

License approval to operate in the northeast region of Virginia covers approximately 28.2% of the state's total population

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ -- Jushi Holdings Inc. ("Jushi" or the "Company") (NEO: JUSH.B) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a globally-focused, multi-state cannabis and hemp operator, today announced the closing of the Company's previously announced acquisition of the majority of the membership interests in Dalitso LLC ("Dalitso"), a Virginia-based pharmaceutical processor for medical cannabis extracts.

Dalitso is currently one of only five applicants to receive conditional approval for a permit issued by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy to cultivate and process medical cannabis, and to dispense and deliver CBD oil and THC-A oil extracts in Virginia. Dalitso's conditional approval is for the northeast region of Virginia, covering approximately 28.2% of the state's total population. The Company is developing a facility in Prince William County, near the City of Manassas.

Jim Cacioppo, Jushi CEO and Chairman, commented, "I am proud of the Jushi team and want to thank Farzana Kennedy and the Dalitso team for working to close the transaction in short order. The Commonwealth and region in which we have received our conditional approval to operate falls in line with our strategy to enter limited license states and jurisdictions on the east and west coast. Additionally, we look forward to working with Farzana and her team to provide high-quality medical cannabis products to North Virginia patients and allowing for a better and healthier quality of life."

Farzana Kennedy, RPh, FACA, President of Dalitso commented, "I am thrilled to partner with Jushi's management team, who is equipped with the operational expertise to build the premier medical cannabis company in the Commonwealth of Virginia."

With a population of 8.5 million according to the U.S. Census Bureau, Virginia expanded its medical cannabis program in 2018, enabling more residents than ever before to purchase medical cannabis in a variety of formulas. Dalitso has received conditional approval to operate within the Virginia Board of Pharmacy-designated Health Service Area II, which includes two of Virginia's most densely populated counties, Fairfax and Prince William, with 2.4 million people or 28.2% of the state's total population according to World Population Review.

As previously announced, the aggregate purchase price for the approximately 62% of the membership interests in Dalitso is approximately US$16 million, subject to working capital and other customary adjustments. The purchase price is payable as follows:

US$7.8 million in cash;

in cash; US$4.2 million in Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company ("Shares") issued at an indicative price of US$2.00 or CAD$2.65 per Share;

in Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company ("Shares") issued at an indicative price of or per Share; approximately 1 million warrants to purchase Shares at a purchase price of US$3.00 per Share, expiring two years from issuance (together with the Shares, the "Equity Consideration"); and

per Share, expiring two years from issuance (together with the Shares, the "Equity Consideration"); and US$4.0 million in promissory notes comprised of (i) US$2.7 million in 6% secured notes issued to the sellers maturing after 24 months and convertible at the option of the holders on or prior to the maturity date into Shares at a conversion price of US$6.00 per Share, and (ii) US$1.3 million in 9% unsecured notes issued to certain sellers maturing after 24 months.

The Equity Consideration shall be issued subject to certain escrow provisions. As part of the transactions, the Company will also lend up to US$15 million to Dalitso in a 9% secured note to support the continued buildout, equipment purchases and other working capital needs ("Working Capital Facility"). The Working Capital Facility shall mature 48-months from issuance and shall be paid with Dalitso's operating cash flow.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a globally-focused cannabis and hemp company led by an industry leading management team. In the United States Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed work-outs and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high quality products across all levels of the cannabis and hemp ecosystem. For more information please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

