JURASSIC QUEST, NORTH AMERICA'S BIGGEST DINOSAUR EVENT, RETURNS TO CANADA IN APRIL 2023

Walk among the dinosaurs when the continent's can't-miss dinosaur adventure begins its migration in Western Canada

HOUSTON, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ -- The largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America is BACK and BETTER than EVER! Our herd of photorealistic dinosaurs are ready to delight families across the country when Jurassic Quest ® launches its biggest Canadian tour ever in April.

One of the most innovative and interactive self-guided event experiences we have showcased at the BMO Centre. Tweet this Loved by millions, only Jurassic Quest can bring families memories this BIG! The Jurassic Quest herd of animatronic dinos – from the largest predators to playful baby dinos – are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed the earth billions of years ago. Meet our one-of-a-kind dinosaur herd when Jurassic Quest returns to Canada! Pictured: Dino Trainer Beth with baby Tyson the T.rex in front of one of his bigger relatives.

Jurassic Quest will migrate to cities throughout Canada with its most beloved and unique experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, bounce houses, inflatable attractions and more. The first eight cities are on sale now with additional cities and dates to be added soon!

Loved by millions, only Jurassic Quest can bring families memories this BIG! The Jurassic Quest herd of animatronic dinos – from the largest predators to playful baby dinos – are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed the earth billions of years ago. Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved.

New for 2023! Jurassic Quest is bringing more hands-on activities, education and fun. This evolution, Jurassic Quest includes an expanded Excavation Station and more Jurassic-themed rides and inflatables. Even our animatronic herd has expanded to include fan favorites, the Utahraptor and Giganotosaurus. In addition to "The Quest," a self-guided scavenger hunt style activity where budding paleontologists can become Jr. Dinosaur Trainers, Jurassic Quest has launched a new video tour that's already getting "roaring good" reviews from families and features our star dino trainers: Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Prehistoric Nick and Park Ranger Marty (available onsite and on your phone via QR code)! All expanded activities are included with general admission.

Families also have the unique opportunity to meet the babies, hatched only at Jurassic Quest: Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops.

Year-round Dino Fun Wherever You Are!

Even after the dino herd moves out of town, you can find dinosaur fun at home anytime with Jurassic Quest virtual resources. Join the Jurassic Quest dino trainers as they celebrate Dino Day, Fossil Day and more Dino-tastic days with activities such as Dino Storytime, Show & Tell, fossil lessons and more HERE . Families also can access craft activities, word searches, coloring pages and more provided for free HERE , as well as the extensive Jurassic Quest dino directory HERE . And, the Jurassic Quest theme song HERE is newly remastered with captions so families can sing along!

TICKETS & LOGISTICS

Tickets are available online at www.jurassicquest.ca or on-site. Advance purchase online recommended to ensure desired date and availability. In the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason, ticket purchases will be automatically refunded for the full purchase amount. General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows. There are rides and activities that require activity tickets available on site, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Ticket (the best value for children ages 2-10). Entry is free for children under age 2.

Guests can walk through the dinosaur experience at their own pace, and strollers are permitted. Socks required for inflatable attractions. Some venues may have wheelchairs for use, but please contact the venue in advance to make arrangements.

Event: Jurassic Quest in Lethbridge Place: Exhibition Park Date: April 14-16 Time: Friday 12pm-8pm, Saturday 9am-8pm, Sunday 9am-5pm



Event: Jurassic Quest in Calgary Place: BMO Centre at Stampede Park Date: April 21 - 23 Time: Friday 12pm-8pm, Saturday 9am-8pm, Sunday 9am-4pm



Event: Jurassic Quest in Edmonton Place: Edmonton EXPO Centre Date: April 28 -May 7 Time: Friday 9am-8pm, Saturday 9am-8pm, Sunday 9am-8pm



Event: Jurassic Quest in Vancouver Place: Vancouver Convention Centre Date: May 12-14 Time: Friday 9am-8pm, Saturday 9am-8pm, Sunday 9am-4pm



Event: Jurassic Quest in Abbotsford Place: Tradex Trade and Exhibition Date: May 19-22 Time: Friday 1-8pm, Saturday 9am-8pm, Sunday 9am-8pm & Monday 9am-5pm



Event: Jurassic Quest in Saskatoon Place: Prairieland Park Date: May 26-28 Time: Friday 12pm-8pm, Saturday 9am-8pm, Sunday 9am-5pm



Event: Jurassic Quest in Winnipeg Place: RBC Convention Center Date: June 2-4 Time: Friday 3pm-8pm, Saturday 9am-8pm, Sunday 9am-4pm



Event: Jurassic Quest in Regina Place: Avana Centre at REAL District Date: June 9-11 Time: Friday 12pm-8pm, Saturday 9am-8pm, Sunday 9am-7pm





MORE CITIES IN CENTRAL AND EASTERN CANADA TO BE ANNOUNCED - UPDATES CAN BE FOUND ON SOCIAL AND WWW.JURASSICQUEST.CA .

PRESS: Zoom and in-person interviews are available with dinosaur trainers and baby dinos. Press previews will be held on the opening morning in each city.

A SAFE & FANTASTIC JURASSIC QUEST

We care about the safety of our guests and crew. So guests can focus on the fun, we have implemented enhanced cleaning procedures throughout the event. We continuously monitor and implement public health recommendations and local regulations. All guests and crew are subject to any governmental or venue restrictions. Some experiences may not be available in all cities due to capacity, health, or safety regulations. For more information: https://www.jurassicquest.com/covid-message

ABOUT JURASSIC QUEST

Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has been touring epic dinosaur experiences treating millions of people across North America to an as-close-as-you-can-get look at the giants that ruled the Earth millions of years ago. Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America. Developed with leading paleontologists, each dinosaur has been painstakingly replicated in every detail including the most realistic likenesses, movement and sound. Whether their prehistoric counterpart had skin that was scaly, or covered with feathers, Jurassic Quest has spared no expense in bringing the dinosaurs to life. Jurassic Quest produced 96 multi-day events in 34 states and Canada and sold over one million tickets in 2019, and has hosted over 2.5 million fans at its Jurassic Quest Drive Thru touring throughout the country since June 2020. For more information and tickets visit www.jurassicquest.com .

Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Prehistoric Nick, Park Ranger Marty, Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops are registered trademarks of Jurassic Quest Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved.

