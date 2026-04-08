Jurassic Kingdom brings life-size animatronic dinosaurs to Canada for summer tour

Ottawa, Toronto and Montreal to host immersive outdoor family experience

From June 26 to September 7, 2026

TORONTO, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Jurassic Kingdom, the largest touring outdoor dinosaur show of its kind in the United Kingdom and Europe, is coming to Canada this summer. The show features more than 40 life-size animatronic dinosaurs across three cities: Ottawa (June 26 to July 12, 2026), Toronto (July 23 to August 10, 2026) and Montreal (August 21 to September 7, 2026).

Following a 12-city European tour and previous Canadian events that drew up to 35,000 visitors per city, Jurassic Kingdom returns with its signature mix of entertainment and education.

Jurassic Kingdom Exhibition Canada summer 2026 (CNW Group/Jurassic Kingdom)

A must-see family edutainment attraction

Visitors follow a curated trail of moving and roaring dinosaurs set among natural landscapes. Realistic robotic movements, including swaying tails, moving heads and opening jaws, bring each creature to life. Informational panels accompany each dinosaur, blending learning with the experience.

"Jurassic Kingdom is all about bringing dinosaurs to life in a way that's exciting, accessible and educational for families," said Naz Kabir, spokesperson for Jurassic Kingdom. "Seeing children's reactions as they get up close and personal with these incredible creatures is what makes this experience so special."

Beyond the dinosaur trail, the event includes paid and free family activities: a fossil dig pit, bouncy castle, giant trampoline, ride-on dinosaurs and face painting. Food, drink and merchandise are also available on site.

Visitor information

The event is fully outdoors, stroller-accessible and designed for children aged two to 12. Open daily from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, rain or shine. Daily capacity: up to 7,000 visitors. Visitor entry times are scheduled every hour, ensuring a comfortable experience, and visitors may stay as long as they wish.

Tickets start at $25 (adults 16+) and $20 (children 3 to 15), Monday to Friday. Weekend pricing is slightly higher. Children under 3 are free. Family tickets available. Tickets for Ottawa are available through Showpass at https://www.showpass.com/jurassic-kingdom-ottawa/. Tickets for Toronto and Montreal will be released shortly. It is highly advisable to book tickets online in advance as dates and time slots get booked up quickly.

Tour dates and locations

Here's where you can experience Jurassic Kingdom across Canada this summer:

Ottawa – Wesley Clover Parks

401 Corkstown Road, Nepean, ON

Dates: June 26 to July 12, 2026

Toronto – Richmond Hill David Dunlap Observatory

123 Hillsview Drive, Richmond Hill, ON

Dates: July 23 to August 10, 2026

Montreal – RécréoParc

5340 Blvd. Marie-Victorin, Sainte-Catherine, QC

Dates: August 21 to September 7, 2026

For more information, visit jurassickingdom.ca, email [email protected] or connect via the event's Facebook or Instagram pages.

About Jurassic Kingdom

Jurassic Kingdom is a travelling outdoor exhibition featuring dozens of life-size animatronic dinosaurs, combining realistic displays with interactive family activities in accessible outdoor settings. With successful tours across the UK, Europe and Canada, the show educates and entertains audiences of all ages.

SOURCE Jurassic Kingdom

Photos, interviews and other information: Vanessa Sicotte, 514 524-1471, [email protected]; Natalie Bibeau, 514 524-1471, [email protected]