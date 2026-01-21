June Health Acquires Parent Pulse to Expand Support for Working Women and Families

Acquisition strengthens women's health platform by addressing the intersection of personal health, caregiving, and family wellbeing



TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - June Health, a leading Canadian virtual healthcare platform delivering comprehensive, specialized care for women, today announced the acquisition of Parent Pulse, a parent coaching and family support platform. The acquisition expands June Health's ability to support working women by integrating parent and family wellbeing services into its end-to-end women's health offering.

Women in Canada hold less than 29% of senior management positions despite making up close to half of all jobs in the workforce, highlighting persistent leadership gaps that disproportionately affect women's economic and career advancement.¹ As caregiving responsibilities and career pressures intersect, tailored support systems become increasingly critical.

"Women's health cannot be separated from the realities of caregiving and family life," said Lori Casselman, CEO of June Health. "Working women, particularly those in midlife, are balancing careers, caregiving responsibilities, and their own health needs. Acquiring Parent Pulse is a natural extension of June's mission to support women across the interconnected realities of work, family, and health."

"Joining June Health allows us to scale our impact while staying true to our mission of supporting parents, particularly mothers, through the challenges of modern family life," said Julie Aubé, CEO of Parent Pulse. "June's commitment to integrated, evidence-based care makes this a natural and exciting next chapter for our community."

Expanding Women's Health Through Family Support

June Health delivers virtual care across a growing range of women's health needs, including convenient health assessments, expert-led clinical care, integrated health supplements and prescriptions, care and benefits navigation, and evidence-based education. The acquisition of Parent Pulse expands this model by directly addressing family and parenting-related stressors that disproportionately impact women's health, wellbeing, and workforce participation. As part of the acquisition, Parent Pulse's services and team will be fully integrated into June Health.

By integrating parent coaching and family support into its platform, June Health enables employers to offer a more holistic, simplified solution that reflects the needs of today's workforce, where women are often primary caregivers alongside their professional roles.

"Employers are looking for supportive solutions that are integrated, impactful, and easy to deploy," added Casselman. "This acquisition allows June Health to deliver coordinated, expert-led women's and family health support through one trusted, convenient platform."

What This Means for Members

Through June Health, members will now have access to:

Virtual parent and family coaching across key life stages

Support for working parents navigating return-to-work transitions, burnout, and caregiving stress

Evidence-based resources focused on child development, learning & behavioral needs, family dynamics, and emotional wellbeing

A seamless experience fully integrated with June Health's existing women's health services

About June Health

June Health is a fully virtual healthcare platform dedicated to transforming care for midlife women. Partnering with employers across North America, June Health delivers expert-led clinical care, nutrition support, care navigation, and evidence-based education to support women's health and wellbeing.

About Parent Pulse

Parent Pulse is a parent coaching and family support platform focused on helping parents navigate the emotional, developmental, and practical challenges of raising children while balancing work and life. Parent Pulse is now part of June Health.

¹ Source: Government of Canada, Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE) -- women hold approximately 29% of senior management positions while representing nearly half of the Canadian workforce.

