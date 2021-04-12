TORONTO, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is resetting its tentative date for resuming flights to June 21.

"In recent weeks, there has been open discussion by government officials about easing travel restrictions based on expectations that vaccination programs will be well advanced in the U.S. and Canada by early summer," said Michael Deluce, president and CEO of Porter Airlines. "We recognize that short-term public health measures have been enhanced recently in certain jurisdictions. At the same time, we are looking ahead to summer and preparing for the possibility of some travel restrictions unwinding. We will begin the process of rebuilding our operations as soon as conditions allow based on government decisions."

Porter previously set May 19, as its tentative restart date. Operations were temporarily suspended on March 21, 2020, due to COVID-19.

About Porter Airlines

Porter Airlines has revolutionized short-haul flying with a warm and effortless approach to hospitality, restoring glamour and refinement to air travel. Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®.

Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Porter Airlines

For further information: Media contact: [email protected]

Related Links

www.flyporter.com

