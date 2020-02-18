Jumbleberry Announces a Change in Ownership

"Since assuming the leadership of the company in January 2018, the goal was to bring full ownership and control of the company inside our walls. Matt, Ian and I could not be more excited about the future potential of Jumbleberry as we continue to execute our strategy and position the business for the future," says Jukes speaking of the deal.

As President & CEO, Stephen Jukes brings over 15 years of digital performance marketing experience and is responsible for creating and driving the execution of the company strategy and acquiring and developing top talent all while maintaining diverse and high-performing company culture.

Matthew Dobson joined Jumbleberry in 2011 and took an ownership stake in 2017. As Director of Business Development, Matt is responsible for driving the deal-making activity that supports revenue. Recently, Matt has established and built a new internal division focused on high-end direct-to-consumer brands.

Director of Engineering, Ian Elliott, is the architect of Jumbleberry's proprietary tracking and attribution platform. Since 2011, Ian has built cutting edge technology solutions that enhance experience and drive results for advertisers, agencies and media buyers.

Jumbleberry is a Digital Performance Marketing company that provides solutions to clients around the world. Its Performance Marketing Engine brings together people and process with a proprietary tracking and attribution platform to drive digital customer acquisition for clients. Jumbleberry's core value is in connecting direct-to-consumer brands with agencies and media buyers through advertising campaigns that drive customer acquisition on a fixed-cost-per-customer basis.

Thank you to employees, clients and partners for encouragement and support. Jumbleberry is looking forward to strategic growth and is excited about the company's future.

