July 30 is World Day Against Human Trafficking

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - July 30 is "The World Day Against Trafficking in Persons," as established by the United Nations. Globally, an estimated 40 million people are trapped in human trafficking–with children being one in every four victims detected. Human trafficking can take many forms including (but not limited to) forced labour, sex trafficking and domestic servitude.

On August 7, hundreds of Canadians across the country are taking action to prevent human trafficking and help survivors find healing through an event called Move for Freedom. The annual fundraising event, organized by Canadian charity Ally Global Foundation, invites participants to use an activity they love (like biking, hiking or yoga!) to raise donations and awareness to fight human trafficking.

"I'm so inspired by the creativity and the passion of our Move for Freedom participants," says Randy Watson, Founder and Executive Director of Ally. "We have kids rock-climbing with their friends, teams biking 100km, walking marathons, hosting outdoor yoga classes, a dance studio teaching workshops and a business organizing a by-donation spikeball tournament."

More than a hundred teams (of all ages and skill levels) across 7 Canadian provinces will be "moving" for freedom on Saturday, August 7. Every team has chosen an activity, created a unique fundraising page and been raising donations towards their fundraising goals over the last two months.

Watson said, "Human trafficking can be an overwhelming topic. I meet so many people who want to make a difference, but aren't sure how to get involved. Move for Freedom is a great way to introduce your friends and family to the issue, while funding trafficking prevention work and aftercare for survivors."

To learn more about Move for Freedom and how you can get involved, please visit Ally's website at AllyGlobal.org.

About Ally Global Foundation

Around the world, women and children are being exploited and abused by human traffickers. Ally Global Foundation works to prevent human trafficking and help survivors find healing through safe housing, education and aftercare–so they can build healthy, independent futures. Please visit AllyGlobal.org to learn more.

