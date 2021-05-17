TORONTO, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is resetting its tentative date for resuming flights to July 20.

"It's encouraging to see the recovery of the aviation industry in the U.S.," said Michael Deluce, president and CEO of Porter Airlines. "As vaccination rates in Canada increase, we are hopeful travel restrictions and public health measures will ease, so we can recall our team members, welcome back our passengers and begin to rebuild the airline."

Porter previously set June 21, as its tentative restart date. Operations were temporarily suspended on March 21, 2020, due to COVID-19.

