Julie Dickson and Guy Bainbridge Appointed to Manulife's Board of Directors

C$ unless otherwise stated

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Manulife today announced that Julie Dickson and Guy Bainbridge have been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective August 7, 2019.

Ms. Dickson is a former Superintendent of the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), Canada's main financial services regulator. She currently serves on the Canadian Public Accountability Board, and the boards of the Dubai Financial Services Authority and the Global Risk Institute. Ms. Dickson is an Officer of the Order of Canada and holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of New Brunswick and a master's degree in Economics from Queen's University.

Mr. Bainbridge is a former partner with KPMG LLP. He has acted as the key audit leader of several of the UK's largest financial institutions and served on KPMG's UK board. Mr. Bainbridge is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales and holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from St. John's College, University of Cambridge.

"Julie and Guy bring extensive experience and expertise that will be tremendously valuable in supporting the effective oversight of Manulife's strategy and operations," said John Cassaday, Chairman of the Board, Manulife. "We are excited to welcome them to Manulife and are confident their future contributions will have a positive effect on Manulife and on our Board."

Ms. Dickson joins the Manulife Board's Management Resources and Compensation Committee and the Risk Committee and Mr. Bainbridge joins the Audit Committee and the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States and Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance, as well as wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2018, we had more than 34,000 employees, over 82,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving almost 28 million customers. As of June 30, 2019, we had over $1.1 trillion (US$877 billion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $29.4 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States are where we have served customers for more than 100 years. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

For further information: Media Contact: Brooke Tucker-Reid, Manulife, 647-528-9601, Brooke_tucker-reid@manulife.com; Investor Relations: Adrienne O'Neill, Manulife, 416-926-6997, adrienne_oneill@manulife.com

