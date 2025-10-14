Jukebox Print Named Best Overall Business Card Printing Service for 2025 by Forbes Advisor and Top Pick by The New York Times' Wirecutter

RICHMOND, BC, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Jukebox Print, a leader in premium print products serving customers worldwide, has been recognized by Forbes Advisor as the Best Overall Business Card Printing Service for 2025 and selected as the Top Pick in The New York Times' Wirecutter guide to the best business card printing services.

The Forbes Advisor recognition, awarded October 1, 2025, highlighted Jukebox's high-quality printing, wide range of customization options, and impressive design templates. In Wirecutter's July 30, 2025 update, Jukebox was named the top pick after comprehensive testing of leading printing companies. The review praised Jukebox for its color accuracy, precise trim, and thick card stock that "delivers the best-looking business card you can buy online."

"These independent reviews reaffirm our team's commitment to craftsmanship and detail," said Loredo Rucchin, Founder of Jukebox Print. "Our customers rely on us for exceptional print quality, very fast turnaround, and the highest level of customer support. It is an honor to see that recognized by two of the most respected publications in the world."

Founded in Canada and now serving customers globally, Jukebox has become known for its wide selection of premium stocks and specialty finishes, including foiling and embossing. The paper for its business cards is produced exclusively on the finest paper brands from around the world, ensuring every project meets the highest standards of quality and design. The company continues to see a resurgence in demand for business cards as designers and brands embrace the return of tangible, high-quality print materials.

Sources:

Forbes Advisor, "Best Business Card Printing Services," Awarded Best Overall Business Card Printing Service to Jukebox Print, October 1, 2025.

The New York Times' Wirecutter, "The Best Business Card Printing Services," Top Pick Jukebox, updated July 30, 2025.

Forbes Advisor and Wirecutter are independent editorial publications. Inclusion in their reviews does not imply a commercial partnership or endorsement.

About Jukebox Print

Jukebox Print is an online printing company based in Canada, serving creative people and businesses around the world. We make it simple to turn ideas into beautifully printed products, from business cards and stickers to books and packaging. With fast turnaround and friendly support, Jukebox brings creativity to life, one print at a time. Learn more at jukeboxprint.com.

