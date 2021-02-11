Juicy News: Waterloo Brewing Launches New Watermelon Radler and Tart Cherry Radler

KITCHENER, ON, Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -

HIGHLIGHTS:

Waterloo Brewing Watermelon Radler and Tart Cherry Radler (CNW Group/Waterloo Brewing Ltd.)

Waterloo Brewing will offer two new limited-time Radler varieties in Ontario this summer: a juicy Watermelon Radler and Tart Cherry Radler to complement their core lineup of Grapefruit and Pineapple.

Both are made with real fruit juice and Craft Lager for a refreshing, crisp, lighthearted summer beverage.

Waterloo Brewing is Ontario's first craft brewer, and maker of Ontario's bestselling home grown Radler.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSX: WBR) announces the addition of two new seasonal brews: Waterloo Watermelon Radler and Waterloo Tart Cherry Radler. Both will be available across Ontario this spring and summer. The two seasonal varieties join Waterloo's core Radler line up: Pineapple Radler, and the award-winning Grapefruit Radler.

"Our Waterloo Radlers continue to grow in popularity," says Kim Mannerow, Director of Marketing. "Consumers expect the best from us when we launch new flavours, and we believe we've delivered on that promise again this year! We attribute this to our commitment to quality, using only the finest ingredients and REAL fruit juice, for a difference you can absolutely taste!"

These new Radlers blend premium craft lager with real juice to create a thirst-quenching beverage with only 2.5% alcohol by volume, perfect to enjoy during outdoor gatherings in the warm sunny months ahead. Waterloo's two new Radler flavours offer many mouth-watering pairing options for summer meals."

"These small batch brews are made with the finest Hallertau hops and real fruit juices, which make them the perfect beverage for hot summer days. They may just give our award-winning Grapefruit Radler a run for its money," says Jim Manz, Vice President Sales & Key Accounts.

Available in 473mL single-serve cans for $2.95 each at the LCBO, The Beer Store, select grocery stores across Ontario, and in-person or online from The Waterloo Brewing Beer Store (400 Bingemans Centre Drive in Kitchener).

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.waterloobrewing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Waterloo Brewing Ltd.

For further information: Kim Mannerow, Director of Marketing, 519-742-2732 Ext.105, [email protected]

Related Links

www.brickbeer.com

