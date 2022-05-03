JSOT criminally charges Cheryl-Lynne Dodd (a.k.a. Braun) with fraud and money laundering

CALGARY, AB, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) and the Alberta RCMP Federal Policing Integrated Market Enforcement Team (IMET) announced that Cheryl-Lynne Dodd (a.k.a. Cheryl-Lynn or Cheryl-Lynne Braun) of Edmonton, Alberta has been charged with seven offences under the Criminal Code of Canada, following an investigation by the Joint Serious Offences Team (JSOT).

Dodd has been criminally charged with six counts of fraud over $5,000 contrary to section 380(1)(a) and one count of laundering proceeds of crime contrary to section 462.31 of the Criminal Code. It is alleged that Dodd solicited funds from multiple investors between 2016 and 2017 but did not in fact invest those funds.

In September 2007, the ASC issued an order permanently prohibiting Dodd (under the surname Braun at the time) from trading in any securities and permanently prohibiting her from using any exemptions available under Alberta securities laws.

Dodd's first appearance in court is scheduled for June 15, 2022 at the Edmonton Provincial Court, 1A Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton, Alberta.

JSOT is an enforcement partnership between the ASC, IMET and Alberta Crown Prosecution Service. JSOT investigates and prosecutes quasi-criminal cases under the Securities Act and certain securities-related criminal offences under the Criminal Code. In particular, JSOT targets repeat offenders, serious frauds and breaches of ASC or court orders and bans. The primary objective is to protect investors and further enhance confidence in the Alberta capital market through collaborative investigations and prosecutions of serious violations of the law using the provisions of the Securities Act or the Criminal Code.

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

IMET is a specialized unit under the Alberta RCMP Federal Policing program that detects, investigates, and deters market fraud. IMET works closely with the ASC to protect investors and further enhance confidence in Canada's capital markets.

