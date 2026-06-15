JSOT charges Douglas John Vermeeren under the Securities Act

CALGARY, AB, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) and the RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region's Integrated Market Enforcement Team (IMET) announce that Douglas John Vermeeren of Calgary, Alberta, has been charged under the Securities Act (Alberta) following an investigation by the Joint Serious Offences Team (JSOT).

Vermeeren has been charged with six offences under the Securities Act, including:

four counts of failing to comply with an undertaking given to the Executive Director of the Alberta Securities Commission contrary to section 93.2,

one count of fraud contrary to section 93(1)(b), and

contrary to section 93(1)(b), and one count of obstruction of justice contrary to section 93.4(1).

In 2016, Vermeeren entered into a settlement agreement with the ASC in which he gave undertakings to the Executive Director, including that he would cease trading in securities and refrain from acting as a director or officer of any issuer for 10 years.

It is alleged that Vermeeren traded in securities and acted as a director or officer of two companies, in contravention of his undertakings. While on a cruise in 2022, it is alleged that Vermeeren solicited funds from an individual for a cryptocurrency-related investment in a company referred to as Blockchain Technologies Inc. (BTI). That individual invested in BTI but Vermeeren did not use the invested funds as agreed. It is further alleged that Vermeeren obstructed justice by seeking to dissuade that individual from cooperating with the ASC's investigation in this matter.

Vermeeren's first appearance in court is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at the Alberta Court of Justice, Calgary Court Center, 601 5 Street S.W., Calgary, Alberta.

JSOT gratefully acknowledges the assistance of the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in this matter.

JSOT is an enforcement partnership between the ASC and IMET. JSOT investigates and prosecutes quasi-criminal cases under the Securities Act (Alberta) and certain securities-related criminal offences under the Criminal Code. JSOT investigates repeat offenders, serious frauds, and breaches of ASC or court orders and bans. The primary objective is to protect investors and further enhance confidence in the Alberta capital market through collaborative investigations and prosecutions of serious violations of the law using the provisions of the Securities Act (Alberta) or the Criminal Code.

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering Alberta's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

IMET is a specialized unit under the RCMP Federal Policing program that detects, investigates, and deters market fraud. IMET works closely with the ASC to protect investors and further enhance confidence in Canada's capital markets.

SOURCE Alberta Securities Commission

For further information, please contact: For Media inquiries: Tanja McMorris, Senior Advisor, Communications, [email protected]; For Investor inquiries: ASC Public Inquiries, Toll Free 1.877.355.4488, [email protected]