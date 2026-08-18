JPK Capital Holdings (Barbados) Inc. Announces Filing of Early Warning Report in Respect of AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.

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BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- JPK Capital Holdings (Barbados) Inc. ("JPK" or the "Acquiror") announces that it has filed an early warning report in respect of AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT) (the "Issuer"), disclosing that the securityholding percentage of the Acquiror, together with its joint actor Insurance Corporation of Barbados Limited ("ICBL"), has decreased below 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer (the "Common Shares") on a partially diluted basis.

Since the date of the Acquiror's last early warning report, the securityholding percentage of the Acquiror and ICBL decreased below the 10% reporting threshold solely as a result of issuances of securities from treasury by the Issuer (the "Issuance"), and not as a result of any acquisition or disposition of securities by the Acquiror or ICBL.

Immediately prior to the Issuance, the Acquiror and ICBL beneficially owned, in aggregate, 56,873,001 Common Shares and 31,573,001 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"), each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.40 until June 2027, representing approximately 8.37% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 12.44% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the Warrants only.

Following the Issuance, the Acquiror and ICBL continue to beneficially own or control the same Common Shares and Warrants. However, as a result of the Issuance, the Acquiror and ICBL's securityholding represents approximately 5.33% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 8.05% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the Warrants only.

The Acquiror and ICBL may, from time to time and depending on market and other conditions, acquire or dispose of Common Shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments of the Issuer in the open market or otherwise. As a result of the securityholding percentage of the Acquiror and ICBL having decreased below 10%, the Acquiror and ICBL are no longer subject to the early warning reporting requirements in respect of the Issuer.

This press release is being issued pursuant to NI 62-103. A copy of the early warning report will be filed under the Issuer's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Issuer's head office is located at 1100 Burloak Drive, Suite 300, Burlington, Ontario .

SOURCE JPK Capital Holdings (Barbados) Inc.

To obtain a copy of the early warning report, or for further information, please contact: Vassilis Stachtos, JPK Capital Holdings (Barbados) Inc., E: [email protected], P: 1-929-374-6291