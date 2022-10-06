JP Morgan Chase Teams up with Pye to Offer Self-Ordering Kiosks in Midst of Labor Shortages

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ -- Pye, a leading kiosk manufacturer, has teamed with Chase, a world financial leader, to securely process payments through its self-service point-of-sale solutions across Canada.

As the Alabama-based firm expands its thriving U.S. footprint and ramps up sales and distribution of its innovative equipment outside of the United States, those units will connect with Chase's end-to-end secure payment system. Chase's solution will facilitate a variety of electronic payment methods, including contactless payments such as Android and Apple Pay.

The offering comes as intercepted payments and hacks have dogged the transactional industry in recent years and as the COVID-19 pandemic pushes consumers to look for more contactless payment options. Backed by the power of Chase, concerned consumers can be confident when using Pye solutions, said Jegil Dugger, Pye founder and CEO.

"The minimum expectation of consumers is that payments are processed securely," he said. "This partnership ensures that those transactions are protected from unscrupulous tactics and wrongdoers."

Pairing these services, a logical move with self-service solutions increasingly becoming the way in which people do business.

"Kiosks are the transactional tools now and of the future," Dugger said. "Chase recognized that path long ago, and this pairing is further opportunity to support businesses and consumers interacting confidently and hassle-free."

Pye develops self-service solutions aimed at helping businesses increase effectiveness and efficiency while boosting revenue. Its suite of kiosks that include standalone and tabletop and handheld options feature easy to use software that enables employees and consumers to quickly conduct transactions and make payments.

Pye units are in use throughout the restaurant and hospitality industries and can integrated into existing point-of sales systems, as well as delivery services such as Uber Eats and Grub Hub.

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., a leading financial services firm based in the United States and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 66 million American households and 5 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. In Canada, As a market leader for 20 years, Chase Merchant Services has helped Canadian businesses from SMB's to large enterprises process their transactions.

