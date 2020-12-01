Joyous Wealth official book launch Revealing Rare Secret combination of Wealth and Wellness

On Friday December 4th, 2020 @7:00 pm

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - 'Joyous Wealth – 56 Secrets to Riches and Wellness' book launches on December 4th, 2020 @ 7:00 pm EST. A powerful story with a roadmap sharing secrets of wealth creation, emotional well-being, courage and empowerment embeded throughout the book. To attend the free virtual launch visit www.Joyouswealth.com

Award-winning author Armineh Keshishian is excited to announce the launch of her new book, "Joyous Wealth — 56 Secrets to Riches and Wellness." The creative non-fiction book aims to empower readers to improve their mindset, live abundantly and build and grow their wealth; a map to joy and happiness.

Five fictional characters with diverse socioeconomic backgrounds and status get together and share their own life experiences, aspirations, challenges, wisdom, knowledge and love. The teachings are subtle, with a pragmatic application that encourages people to step into their greatness, creating their desired life. Joyous Wealth is a mosaic; each chapter has a specific focus, but they all fit in together perfectly.

Keshishian is the founder and CEO of the coaching company Wealth and Wellness Global. This company provides clients with the foundations of enlightenment and empowerment. Through its seminars and retreats, Wealth and Wellness Global helps participants attain more positive relationships, serenity and peace of mind, better health and increased wealth. The book comes with a workbook filled with exercises readers can apply the core lessons in their day-to-day lives.

Keshishian was inspired to write the book after over 25 years in a successful wealth management and financial planning profession. An acclaimed speaker, Keshishian has led numerous seminars on 'Conscious Living' and 'Wealth Consciousness'. Her passion to constantly enhance her knowledge on money matters, studying human behavior and psychology, combined with Universal Principles, provided her with a unique advantage.

"I am influenced by the context of my upbringing: the fact I was born Christian and raised in a Muslim country; this has given me an insight into these two different worlds and cultures, of what is allowed and what is not. In addition, I spent most of my adult life in North America and yet another culture. Although the cultures and values vary, I found that the basic human needs, desires and emotions are not really that different and that we are one human race." Says Keshishian. Her objective with the book's release is to "inspire you to abundance," whether readers are experiencing financial anxiety or merely searching for guidance through life.

The book has fantastic reviews from early readers. "Armineh has masterfully weaved the concepts of wealth, success mindset, empowerment and joy through the powerful story of five characters who pull you into their lives while sharing their challenges and aspirations," says Emiliya Zhivotovskaya, CEO and founder of The Flourishing Center. "'Joyous Wealth' is entertaining and inspiring, with practical applications to propel you to your desired life!"

"It's a book you must have as a collectible. The information is timeless, and often refers to ancient wisdom with a modern twist." Says 10-10-10 Publishing.

Armineh Keshishian presents the launch of her new book Joyous Wealth - 56 Secrets to Riches and Wellness on Friday December 4th , 2020 @ 7:00 pm EST. To Register for the free Virtual Zoom launch visit

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYkfuigqDstGdVwDX3Jx12bevYnY9qZa4dB.

The book is available for a special launch price of $19.95 USD on Amazon, or $45 CDN with zoom attendees being offered a signed copy and a 30 minute consultation with the author on purchase of the book. To learn more visit the official website at www.Joyouswealth.com.

