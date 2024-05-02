JOYBURST ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH DISNEY AND PIXAR'S INSIDE OUT 2

Joyburst Founder and CEO Brad Woodgate expressed his excitement collaborating with Inside Out 2, noting "this Disney and Pixar collaboration goes a long way to achieving our continuous growth for the Joyburst brand. I am thrilled in our mission to deliver joy throughout North America and can't wait for what comes next."

As part of Joybursts continued commitment to sustainability and plastic-free packaging, their premium hydration beverages are produced in recyclable, primarily plant-based Tetra Pak ® cartons.

Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 is set to release exclusively in theatres on June 14, 2024.

The star-studded cast includes Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, Liza Lapira as Disgust, Maya Hawke as Anxiety, Ayo Edebiri as Envy, Paul Walter Hauser as Embarrassment and Adèle Exharchopoulos as Ennui. The dynamic ensemble promises to deliver a captivating narrative that explores the complexities of emotions, making Inside Out 2 a must-watch for audiences of all ages.

"We are honoured to be part of Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2, especially with their iconic character Joy, which is the essence of what Joyburst creates in every sip," continued Woodgate. "This collaboration represents a unique opportunity for Joyburst to contribute to the emotional journey of audiences worldwide, creating unforgettable moments alongside iconic characters."

About Joyburst:

Joyburst is a "better for you" beverage company launched in 2021, with a mission of "SPREADING JOY WITH EVERY SIP". Joyburst launched through a nationally televised Super Bowl commercial and has aggressively grown its product offerings Its current line-up of beverages consist of energy drinks, mocktails, hydration beverages using electrolytes, multivitamins and lion's mane. Joyburst has quickly become one of the fastest growing beverage companies in North America and its products are now available in over 27 countries including Mexico, Taiwan, Spain, UAE, China etc. Learn more at: www.joyburst.com.

About Tetra Pak:

Tetra Pak is a world-leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working closely with our customers and suppliers, we provide safe, innovative and environmentally sound products that each day meet the needs of hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries. With over 25,000 employees around the world, we believe in responsible industry leadership and a sustainable approach to business.

Our promise, "PROTECTS WHAT'S GOOD®," reflects our commitment to making food safe and available everywhere.

About Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2:

Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out 2" returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone. Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as the voice of Joy. The voice cast also includes Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, Kensington Tallman, Lilimar, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Grace Lu and Yvette Nicole Brown. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen with a screenplay by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein, "Inside Out 2" features a score by Andrea Datzman. The all-new feature film releases only in theatres June 14, 2024.

Walt Disney Studios Canada:

