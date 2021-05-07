Journey Energy Inc. Returns to Profitability in the First Quarter of 2021

CALGARY, AB, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Journey Energy Inc. (TSX: JOY) (OTCQX: JRNGF) ("Journey" or the "Company") announces its financial results for the first quarter of 2021. The complete set of financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 are posted on www.sedar.com and on the Company's website www.journeyenergy.ca.

Highlights for the first quarter are as follows:

Produced 7,577 boe/d with 54% coming from natural gas production; 38% from crude oil and 8% from NGL's. 100% of Journey's production is currently unhedged.





Realized adjusted funds flow of $8.7 million or $0.20 per basic share.





or per basic share. Reduced net debt by 35% to $83.7 million from $128.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2020.





from at the end of the first quarter of 2020. Continued work on decommissioning non-producing sites. To date Journey has been allocated $3.4 million under the Site Rehabilitation Program.





under the Site Rehabilitation Program. Produced 5,854 megawatts of electricity at Journey's new electricity generation facility in Countess, Alberta at an average price of $130 /MW.



Three months ended

March 31, Financial ($000's except per share 2021 2020 %

change amounts) Production revenue 23,575 18,336 29 Net earnings (loss) 1,699 (65,441) (103) Per basic share 0.04 (1.52) (103) Per diluted share 0.04 (1.52) (103) Adjusted Funds flow 8,712 (205) (4,350) Per basic share 0.20 (0.01) (2,100) Per diluted share 0.18 (0.01) (1,900) Cash flow from operations 4,295 1,382 211 Per basic share 0.10 0.03 233 Per diluted share 0.09 0.03 200 Net capital expenditures 465 3,276 (86) Net debt 83,729 128,435 (35)







Share Capital (000's)





Basic, weighted average 44,001 44,001 - Basic, end of period 44,001 44,001 - Fully diluted 52,504 48,174 9







Daily Sales Volumes





Natural gas (Mcf/d)





Conventional 19,429 22,624 (14) Coal bed methane 5,083 6,198 (18) Total natural gas volumes 24,512 28,822 (15) Crude oil (Bbl/d)





Light/medium 2,160 3,071 (30) Heavy 710 737 (4) Total crude oil volumes 2,870 3,808 (25) Natural gas liquids (Bbl/d) 622 713 (13) Barrels of oil equivalent (boe/d) 7,577 9,325 (19)







Average Prices (excluding hedging)





Natural gas ($/mcf) 3.00 1.23 144 Crude Oil ($/bbl) 57.37 40.03 43 Natural gas liquids ($/bbl) 38.16 19.00 101 Barrels of oil equivalent ($/boe) 34.57 21.61 60







Netbacks ($/boe)





Realized prices (excl. hedging) 34.57 21.61 60 Royalties (3.71) (3.18) 17 Operating expenses (14.46) (13.86) 4 Transportation expenses (0.44) (0.53) (17) Operating netback 15.96 4.04 295









OPERATIONS

Journey achieved sales volumes of 7,577 boe/d (46% crude oil and NGL's) in the first quarter of 2021, representing a 19% reduction from 9,325 (48% crude oil and NGL's) produced in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in production is due to natural declines and a lack of capital for both drilling and optimization projects. The declines are reflective of the higher initial decline rates from wells drilled in 2019, and are not reflective of Journey's current base decline rate. Journey's current annual decline rate is estimated to be 14% and is expected to be moderated by optimization projects returning shut in wells to production.

In mid-March of 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic was causing systematic shutdowns of global economies, and world oil prices experienced a severe decline. WTI oil prices declined below USD $20/bbl making several of Journey's oil properties uneconomic to operate. Consequently, Journey took the prudent and immediate action to shut-in approximately 1,500 boe/d (73% crude oil and NGL's) of its production effective the first week of April. Journey restarted the majority of shut-in production early in the third quarter of 2020.

Journey did not drill or complete any wells in 2020. Capital expenditures for 2020 were limited to maintenance capital where deemed necessary, as well as the completion and commissioning of our power generation project. The power project commenced operations in late September. One key feature of the power project as designed, is the ease in which the project can be expanded to over 6 megawatts from the current maximum capacity of 4.0 megawatts, with the addition of one additional power generation unit. Over the past six months Journey has seen a dramatic increase in pricing for both natural gas and electricity, and remains well positioned to take full advantage of these increases in 2021.

In 2020 Journey was focused on repositioning its capital structure to provide maximum liquidity over the medium term. This focus will continue into 2021 with Journey planning to use available cash flow to satisfy its short term obligations. Journey plans on returning to the field in late 2021 or early 2022 and this should increase both production and oil weighting to pre pandemic levels over time. Journey's low decline and predictable asset base will provide the Company with a stable platform for this growth in 2022. Journey will continue to monitor broader market forces and adjust its capital plans on an ongoing basis.

Journey has a development drilling program ready for Skiff, Cherhill and Crystal. The horizontal development program in south Skiff follows up the three wells drilled there in 2018. During the third quarter of 2019, the central well of the three well pattern was converted to water injection, and the offsetting producers have now responded favorably to this injection. The vast majority of Journey's future capital projects are within existing pools. They are not subject to near term expiries and new volumes can be brought on with very little incremental operating cost when drilling resumes.

Journey has been able to take advantage of the previously announced Site Rehabilitation Program whereby funds are provided to industry to complete abandonment work. Journey has been allocated approximately $3.37 million in programs 1-5. These funds will be utilized to abandon wells, facilities, and also to conduct Phase 1 and Phase 2 environmental assessments. Approximately $1.1 million of these funds have been expended to date. Technical teams at Journey have reviewed and approved for abandonment, approximately 20 well sites in Westerose; 30 well sites in Matziwin; and 50 well sites in Crystal. This program will be ongoing throughout 2021 and into 2022.

The Duvernay drilling program has advanced to the point where Journey has significant production history for the three wells drilled by its joint venture partner, Kiwetinohk Resources Corp. ("KRC"). These wells rank in the top tier of all wells drilled to date in the East Shale Duvernay basin. The success to date in this play highlights the significant development potential of the Duvernay land block. The joint venture currently controls approximately 116 gross sections where Journey has an average working interest of 37.5% (43.5 net sections). Since KRC did not fully complete all possible earning during the option phase of the farm-out agreement, which ended in late August 2020, Journey retained its 100% interest in 31 unearned sections. This, plus an additional 6 gross sections Journey previously acquired, results in the Company controlling 80.5 net sections or approximately 53% of the total acreage within the total Duvernay land block. As Journey recovers from the 2020 oil price shock associated with the pandemic, the capital available for this project in 2021 is limited, despite this resource having attractive returns in the current pricing environment. As a result, Journey is actively seeking opportunities to monetize this opportunity or find a joint venture partner.

FINANCIAL

While oil prices have improved from the first quarter of 2020, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to create uncertainty about when the global economy can return to a normal state. Journey's realized crude oil prices during the first quarter of 2021 averaged $57.37/bbl which was 43% higher than the $40.03/bbl realized in the first quarter of 2020. Natural gas prices showed solid improvement as well as Journey realized $3.00/mcf compared to $1.23/mcf in the first quarter of 2020. Overall, Journey's average realized commodity prices were 60% higher during the first quarter of 2021 at $34.57/boe as compared to $21.61/boe in the same quarter of 2020. Since the debt restructuring in October of 2020 Journey has remained unhedged and as a result has taken full advantage of the commodity price appreciation that started around that time.

Aggregate sales volumes for Journey's commodities declined by 19% from 9,325 boe/d in the first quarter of 2020 to 7,577 in the first quarter of 2021. Journey's sales volume mix shifted slightly more towards natural gas as the wells drilled in 2019 had a higher oil weighting. Natural gas volumes accounted for 54% (2020 – 51%) of total boe volumes sold in the first quarter while crude oil production dropped to 38% in 2021 from 41% in 2020. On the revenue side, crude oil and NGL's comprised 72% of total revenues for the first quarter of 2021 while for the same quarter in 2020 they were 82%.

The Company continued its cost control initiatives initiated in 2020 in response to the pandemic and continued exploring new ways to achieve cost control both in the field and in the head office. Journey has ensured that all controllable costs were minimized, while continuing to operate in a very safe and responsible manner. The G&A cost reduction initiatives initiated in the second quarter of 2020 had a direct bearing on the 2021 results and will continue to do so into the future. During 2020, Journey reduced compensation levels to its staff by approximately 10% on top of the already reduced work week implemented in 2019; the Company laid off approximately one-quarter of its workforce; obtained a new head office lease under very favourable terms; and continued to apply for benefits under the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy program. On a per boe basis, Journey's G&A costs were $0.68 for the first quarter of 2021, or 83% lower than the $4.10 realized in the first quarter of 2020.

Finance expenses related to borrowings decreased by 4% to $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2020 from $2.5 million in the same quarter of 2020. Average, interest-bearing debt decreased by 28% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 2020 as a result of the settlement of Journey's bank debt for less than its face value on October 30, 2020. While the effective interest rate is higher due to term debt replacing the bank debt, the lower term debt principal created interest savings for Journey.

Journey generated net income of $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2021, which was largely attributable to higher commodity prices, but also because of lower depletion charges during the quarter. Adjusted Funds Flow reversed course from a negative $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 to a positive $8.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 or $0.20 per basic share and $0.18 per diluted share. Cash flow from operations was $3.4 million in the first quarter of 2021 or $0.08 per basic shares and $0.07 per diluted share.

Journey exited the first quarter of 2021 with net debt of $83.7 million, which was 35% lower than the $128.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2020. Journey is concentrating its efforts in paying down the term debt owing to AIMCo and to this end has already made payments of $3.75 million in March and $2.0 million in April of 2021.

OUTLOOK

The Countess sale process was terminated on March 1 and as a result Journey retained the $0.9 million deposit; the electricity generation asset; and approximately 7,500 mcf/d of long-life natural gas production. This has increased the sustainability of Journey through enabling the Company to participate in the recent uplift in natural gas prices, and also diversifying its revenue base with the electricity generation project. Journey is currently investigating the feasibility of expanding the capacity of the power plant as it was constructed in a manner that allows for expanded capacity, providing significant future optionality for the Company.

The increase in commodity prices since the beginning of 2021 has allowed Journey to meet its near term financial obligations from cash flow.

2021 GUIDANCE

Journey has decided to take a conservative approach to capital spending for 2021, with a focus on repaying a significant portion of the October, 2020 AIMCo borrowings during the year. The rebound in commodity prices, coupled with favorable price differentials, and a lower operating cost structure are combining to make Journey very sustainable well into the future. Journey's updated 2021 guidance is presented in the table below:

Annual average production 7,300 – 7,600 boe/d (46% crude oil and NGL) Capital spending $4 - $5 million Adjusted Funds Flow $27 - $30 million Year-end net debt $65 - $68 million Funds flow per basic weighted average share $0.61 - $0.68 Corporate annual decline rate 14%

Journey's 2021 forecasted funds flow is based upon the following assumed annual, average prices: WTI of $59.00/bbl USD; Company differentials of $5/bbl USD for oil from Edmonton light sweet prices; realized natural gas price of CDN$2.70/mcf CDN; and a foreign exchange rate of $0.80 US$/CDN$.

Over the course of 2021, we look forward to updating you on our progress.

Annual General Meeting

Journey's annual general meeting ("AGM" or the "Meeting") is scheduled for 3:00 pm (Calgary time) on May 26, 2021. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Journey is discouraging physical attendance at the Meeting and has decided to offer shareholders an opportunity to listen to the business to be conducted at the Meeting by teleconference. Shareholders not attending in person must vote on the matters not less than forty-eight (48) hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays in the Province of Alberta) before the time of the Meeting. Further instructions on how to listen to the Meeting and how to vote in advance of the Meeting will be found in Journey's management information circular that will be posted on the Company's website and on SEDAR in due course. In line with Journey's commitment to safety, in-person attendance by directors and senior management of Journey will be limited and will be subject to the orders, limitations, advice and guidance of the federal and provincial health ministries and other governmental authorities. Accordingly, Journey expects to only have a minimum number of in-person attendees present to conduct the formal business of the Meeting and does not intend to provide a corporate presentation after the Meeting.

Two of our current directors, Howard Crone and Ryan Shay will not be standing for re-election at the AGM. Journey was very fortunate to have two well-respected and experienced business people such as these to help guide us through some of the most volatile and challenging times the industry has seen. Journey would like to thank both Mr. Crone and Mr. Shay for their guidance, advice and experience throughout their tenure with the Company and we wish them well in their future endeavors. Journey has put forward two new directors to stand for election at the Meeting. Mr. Thomas Mullane and Mr. Steve Smith will be standing for election at the Meeting. Please see the information circular filed on SEDAR for their full biographies.

About the Company

Journey is a Canadian exploration and production company focused on conventional, oil-weighted operations in western Canada. Journey's strategy is to grow its production base by drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, executing on accretive acquisitions. Journey seeks to optimize its legacy oil pools on existing lands through the application of best practices in horizontal drilling and, where feasible, with water floods.

Journey Energy Inc.

700, 517 – 10th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2R 0A8

403-294-1635

www.journeyenergy.ca

ADVISORIES

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively "forward looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's plans and other aspects of our anticipated future operations, management focus, strategies, financial, operating and production results, industry conditions, commodity prices and business opportunities. In addition, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this press release contains forward-looking information regarding decline rates, anticipated netbacks, drilling inventory, estimated average drill, complete and equip and tie-in costs, anticipated potential of the Assets including, but not limited to, EOR performance and opportunities, capacity of infrastructure, potential reduction in operating costs, production guidance, total payout ratio, capital program and allocation thereof, future production, decline rates, funds flow, net debt, net debt to funds flow, exchange rates, reserve life, development and drilling plans, well economics, future cost reductions, potential growth, and the source of funding our capital spending. Forward-looking information typically uses words such as "anticipate", "believe", "project", "expect", "goal", "plan", "intend" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, statements that actions, events or conditions "may", "would", "could" or "will" be taken or occur in the future.

The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by our management, including expectations and assumptions concerning prevailing commodity prices and differentials, exchange rates, interest rates, applicable royalty rates and tax laws; future production rates and estimates of operating costs; performance of existing and future wells; reserve and resource volumes; anticipated timing and results of capital expenditures; the success obtained in drilling new wells; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the timing, location and extent of future drilling operations; the state of the economy and the exploration and production business; results of operations; performance; business prospects and opportunities; the availability and cost of financing, labour and services; the impact of increasing competition; the ability to efficiently integrate assets and employees acquired through acquisitions, including the Acquisition, the ability to market oil and natural gas successfully and our ability to access capital. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Journey can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Our actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that we will derive therefrom. Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this press release in order to provide securityholders with a more complete perspective on our future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect our operations or financial results are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com).These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, "FOFI") about Journeys prospective results of operations, funds flow, netbacks, debt, payout ratio well economics and components thereof, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. FOFI contained in this press release was made as of the date of this press release and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about Journey's anticipated future business operations. Journey disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this press release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein. Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws, which involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Journey, including, without limitation, those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" in the Annual Information Form filed on www.SEDAR.com on March 23, 2021. Forward-looking information may relate to our future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the business strategy and plans and objectives. Particularly, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, information concerning Journey's drilling and other operational plans, production rates, and long-term objectives. Journey cautions investors in Journey's securities about important factors that could cause Journey's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements included in this press release. Information in this press release about Journey's prospective funds flows and financial position is based on assumptions about future events, including economic conditions and courses of action, based on management's assessment of the relevant information currently available. Readers are cautioned that information regarding Journey's financial outlook should not be used for purposes other than those disclosed herein. Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on our current estimates, expectations and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. No assurance can be given that the expectations set out in the Prospectus or herein will prove to be correct and accordingly, you should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While we may elect to, we are under no obligation and do not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required by applicable securities law.

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company uses the following non-IFRS measures in evaluating corporate performance. These terms do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other companies.

"Adjusted Funds Flow" is calculated by taking "cash flow provided by operating activities" from the financial statements and adding or deducting: changes in non-cash working capital; transaction costs; and decommissioning costs. Adjusted Funds Flow per share is calculated as Adjusted Funds Flow divided by the weighted-average number of shares outstanding in the period. Because Adjusted Funds Flow and Adjusted Funds Flow per share are not impacted by fluctuations in non-cash working capital balances, we believe these measures are more indicative of performance than the GAAP measured "cash flow generated from operating activities". In addition, Journey excludes transaction costs from the definition of Adjusted Funds Flow, as these expenses are generally in respect of capital acquisition transactions. The Company considers Adjusted Funds Flow a key performance measure as it demonstrates the Company's ability to generate funds necessary to repay debt and to fund future growth through capital investment. Journey's determination of Adjusted Funds Flow may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. Journey also presents Adjusted Funds Flow per share where per share amounts are calculated using the weighted average shares outstanding consistent with the calculation of net income (loss) per share, which per share amount is calculated under IFRS and is more fully described in the notes to the audited, year-end consolidated financial statements. "Netback(s)". The Company uses netbacks to help evaluate its performance, leverage, and liquidity; comparisons with peers; as well as to assess potential acquisitions. Management considers netbacks as a key performance measure as it demonstrates the Company's profitability relative to current commodity prices. Management also uses them in operational and capital allocation decisions. Journey uses three netbacks to assess its own performance and also performance in relation to its peers. These netbacks are operating, Funds Flow and net income (loss). "Operating netback" is calculated as the average sales price of the commodities sold (excluding financial hedging gains and losses), less royalties, transportation costs and operating expenses. "Adjusted Funds Flow netback" begins with the operating netback and deducts general and administrative costs, interest costs and then adds or deducts any realized gains or losses on derivative contracts. To calculate the "net income (loss) netback", Journey takes the Adjusted Funds Flow netback and then adds or deducts: unrealized gains/losses on derivative contracts; share-based compensation expense; depletion; depreciation; accretion; loss and gains on dispositions; asset impairments; exploration and evaluation expenses; PP&E impairments and reversals; and deferred income taxes. There is no GAAP measure that is reasonably comparable to netbacks. "Net debt" is calculated by taking current assets, and then subtracting accounts payable and accrued liabilities; the principal amount of term debt; and the carrying value of the other liability. Net debt is used to assess the capital efficiency, liquidity and general financial strength of the Company. In addition, it is used as a comparison tool to assess financial strength in relation to Journey's peers.

Barrel of Oil Equivalents and Volumes

Where amounts are expressed in a barrel of oil equivalent ("boe"), or barrel of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d"), natural gas volumes have been converted to barrels of oil equivalent at six (6) thousand cubic feet ("Mcf") to one (1) barrel. Use of the term BOE may be misleading particularly if used in isolation. The boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf to 1 barrel ("Bbl") of oil or natural gas liquids is based on an energy equivalency conversion methodology primarily applicable at the burner tip, and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. This conversion conforms to the Canadian Securities Regulators' National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities.

Other than in the highlight table, where the Company uses the term "crude oil" it is referring to the aggregate of light, medium and heavy crude oil volumes or dollars as is required. Where the Company uses the term "natural gas" it is referring to the aggregate of conventional natural gas and coal-bed methane natural gas volumes or dollars as is required.

All volumes in this press release refer to the sales volumes of crude oil, natural gas and associated by-products measured at the point of sale to third-party purchasers. For natural gas, this occurs after the removal of natural gas liquids.

Oil and Gas Measures and Metrics

All reserve references in this press release are "Company Gross Reserves". Company gross reserves are the Company's total working interest share of reserves before deduction of any royalties and excluding any royalty interests of the Company.

All future net revenues are stated prior to provision of general and administrative expenses, interest, but after the deduction of royalties, operating costs, estimated abandonment and reclamation cost for wells with reserves attributed to them; and estimated future capital expenditures to book those reserves. Future net revenues have been presented on a before tax basis. Estimated values of future net revenue disclosed herein are not representative of fair market value.

The Company uses the following metric in assessing its performance and comparing itself to other companies in the oil and gas industry. This term does not have a standardized meaning and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures.by other companies:

Corporate decline ("Decline") is the rate at which production from a grouping of assets falls from the beginning of a fiscal year to the end of that year.

Select Abbreviations and Definitions

AIMCo Alberta Investment Management Corporation bbl barrel bbls barrels boe barrels of oil equivalent boe/d barrels of oil equivalent per day gj gigajoules IFRS International Financial Reporting Standards Mbbls thousand barrels MMBtu million British thermal units Mboe thousand boe Mcf thousand cubic feet Mmcf million cubic feet Mmcf/d million cubic feet per day MSW Mixed sweet Alberta benchmark oil price NGL's natural gas liquids WCS Western Canada Select benchmark oil price WTI West Texas Intermediate benchmark Oil price

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

For further information: Alex G. Verge, President and Chief Executive Officer, 403-303-3232, [email protected]; Gerry Gilewicz, Chief Financial Officer, 403-303-3238, [email protected]

