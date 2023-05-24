JOURNEY ENERGY INC. REPORTS ON VOTING FROM THE 2023 ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

CALGARY, AB, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Journey Energy Inc. (TSX: JOY) (OTCQX: JRNGF) ("Journey", or the "Company") announces the voting results from its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held today pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Journey is pleased to report that all resolutions were approved by the shareholders and the details of the voting results are contained below.

1. Fixing the Number of Directors to be elected at the meeting

On a vote by proxy, the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting was fixed at five members. The numbers in respect of the vote are based on the proxies received.

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 18,812,224 99.6 81,432 0.4



2. Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following five nominees proposed by management was elected to serve as a director of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) and the by-laws of the Company:

Nominees Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Craig H. Hansen 18,882,527 99.94 11,135 0.06 Jenna M. Kaye 18,813,050 99.57 80,612 0.43 Thomas J. Mullane 18,882,811 99.94 10,851 0.06 Reginald S. Smith 18,882,800 99.94 10,862 0.06 Scott A. Treadwell 18,829,714 99.66 63,948 0.34 Alex G, Verge 18,883,059 99.94 10,603 0.06



3. Appointment of Auditor

On a vote by proxy, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix their remuneration as such. The numbers in respect of the vote are based on the proxies received.

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 18,969,737 99.55 86,609 0.45



4. Approval of Unallocated Share Options

On a vote by ballot, all unallocated options to acquire common shares of the Company pursuant to the amended and restated share option plan dated August 12, 2020 was approved. The number in respect of the vote is based on the ballots received.

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 15,489,609 81.98 3,404,053 18.02



5. Approval of Unallocated Share Awards

On a vote by ballot, all unallocated awards to acquire common shares of the Company pursuant to the Company's amended and restated restricted and performance award plan dated August 12, 2020 was approved. The number in respect of the vote is based on the ballots received.

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 15,500,870 82.04 3,392,792 17.96



No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Journey Energy Inc.

For further information: Alex G. Verge, President and Chief Executive Officer, 403-303-3232, [email protected] or Gerry Gilewicz, Chief Financial Officer, 403-303-3238; Journey Energy Inc., 700, 517 - 10th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB T2R 0A8, 403-294-1635, www.journeyenergy.ca