JOURNEY ENERGY INC. REPORTS ON VOTING FROM THE 2022 SHAREHOLDERS MEETING
May 30, 2022, 16:01 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Journey Energy Inc. (TSX: JOY) ("Journey", or the "Company") reports the voting results from its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held on May 26, 2022 pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Journey is pleased to report that all resolutions were approved by the shareholders and the details of the voting results are contained below.
1. Fixing the Number of Directors to be elected at the meeting
On a vote by proxy, the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting was fixed at five members. The numbers in respect of the vote are based on the proxies received.
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
17,179,490
|
99.4
|
102,870
|
0.6
2. Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following five nominees proposed by management was elected to serve as a director of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) and the by-laws of the Company:
|
Nominees
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Craig Hansen
|
17,111,541
|
99.01
|
170,820
|
0.99
|
Thomas Mullane
|
11,795,927
|
68.25
|
5,486,434
|
31.75
|
Steve Smith
|
17,106,066
|
98.98
|
176,295
|
1.02
|
Scott Treadwell
|
17,172,234
|
99.36
|
110,127
|
0.64
|
Alex Verge
|
17,178,702
|
99.40
|
103,659
|
0.60
3. Appointment of Auditor
On a vote by proxy, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix their remuneration as such. The numbers in respect of the vote are based on the proxies received.
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
17,620,125
|
99.42
|
103,503
|
0.58
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.
