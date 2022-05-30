JOURNEY ENERGY INC. REPORTS ON VOTING FROM THE 2022 SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

CALGARY, AB, May 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Journey Energy Inc. (TSX: JOY) ("Journey", or the "Company") reports the voting results from its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held on May 26, 2022 pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Journey is pleased to report that all resolutions were approved by the shareholders and the details of the voting results are contained below.

1. Fixing the Number of Directors to be elected at the meeting

On a vote by proxy, the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting was fixed at five members. The numbers in respect of the vote are based on the proxies received.

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 17,179,490 99.4 102,870 0.6

2. Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following five nominees proposed by management was elected to serve as a director of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) and the by-laws of the Company:

Nominees Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Craig Hansen 17,111,541 99.01 170,820 0.99 Thomas Mullane 11,795,927 68.25 5,486,434 31.75 Steve Smith 17,106,066 98.98 176,295 1.02 Scott Treadwell 17,172,234 99.36 110,127 0.64 Alex Verge 17,178,702 99.40 103,659 0.60

3. Appointment of Auditor

On a vote by proxy, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix their remuneration as such. The numbers in respect of the vote are based on the proxies received.

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 17,620,125 99.42 103,503 0.58

For further information: Alex G. Verge, President and Chief Executive Officer, 403-303-3232, [email protected]; Gerry Gilewicz, Chief Financial Officer, 403-303-3238, [email protected]; Journey Energy Inc., 700, 517 - 10th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB T2R 0A8, 403-294-1635, www.journeyenergy.ca