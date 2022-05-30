JOURNEY ENERGY INC. REPORTS ON VOTING FROM THE 2022 SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

Journey Energy Inc.

May 30, 2022, 16:01 ET

CALGARY, AB, May 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Journey Energy Inc. (TSX: JOY) ("Journey", or the "Company") reports the voting results from its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held on May 26, 2022 pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations.  Journey is pleased to report that all resolutions were approved by the shareholders and the details of the voting results are contained below.

1.                      Fixing the Number of Directors to be elected at the meeting

On a vote by proxy, the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting was fixed at five members. The numbers in respect of the vote are based on the proxies received.

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

17,179,490

99.4

102,870

0.6

 

2.                      Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following five nominees proposed by management was elected to serve as a director of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) and the by-laws of the Company:

Nominees

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Craig Hansen

17,111,541

99.01

170,820

0.99

Thomas Mullane

11,795,927

68.25

5,486,434

31.75

Steve Smith

17,106,066

98.98

176,295

1.02

Scott Treadwell

17,172,234

99.36

110,127

0.64

Alex Verge

17,178,702

99.40

103,659

0.60

 

3.                      Appointment of Auditor

On a vote by proxy, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix their remuneration as such. The numbers in respect of the vote are based on the proxies received.   

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

17,620,125

99.42

103,503

0.58

 

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Alex G. Verge, President and Chief Executive Officer, 403-303-3232, [email protected]; Gerry Gilewicz, Chief Financial Officer, 403-303-3238, [email protected]; Journey Energy Inc., 700, 517 - 10th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB T2R 0A8, 403-294-1635, www.journeyenergy.ca

