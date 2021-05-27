Journey Energy Inc. Reports on Voting from the 2021 Shareholders Meeting

CALGARY, AB, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Journey Energy Inc. (TSX: JOY) ("Journey", or the "Company") reports the voting results from its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held on May 26, 2021 pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Journey is pleased to report that all resolutions were approved by the shareholders and the details of the voting results are contained below.

1. Fixing the Number of Directors to be elected at the meeting

On a vote by proxy, the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting was fixed at five members. The numbers in respect of the vote are based on the proxies received.

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 24,533,460 100.0 - -

2. Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following five nominees proposed by management was elected to serve as a director of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) and the by-laws of the Company:

Nominees Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Craig Hansen 19,101,152 77.86 5,432,308 22.14 Dana Laustsen 24,533,459 100.0 - - Thomas Mullane 24,533,460 100.0 - - Steve Smith 24,533,560 100.0 - - Alex Verge 24,384,297 99.39 149,163 0.61

3. Appointment of Auditor

On a vote by proxy, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix their remuneration as such. The numbers in respect of the vote are based on the proxies received.

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 24,533,513 100.0 - -

4. Approval of Share Purchase Warrants

On a vote by ballot, the issuance of 691,329 of the total 5,000,000 share purchase warrants granted to Alberta Investment Management Corporation pursuant to the debt restructuring completed on October 30, 2020, was approved by the disinterested shareholders. The numbers in respect of the vote are based on the ballots received.

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 15,955,629 94.53 923,418 5.47

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Journey Energy Inc.

For further information: For further information contact: Alex G. Verge, President and Chief Executive Officer, 403-303-3232, [email protected]; or Gerry Gilewicz, Chief Financial Officer, 403-303-3238, [email protected], Journey Energy Inc., 700, 517 - 10th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB T2R 0A8, 403-294-1635, www.journeyenergy.ca

Related Links

https://www.journeyenergy.ca/

