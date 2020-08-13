Journey Energy Inc. Reports on Voting From The 2020 Shareholders Meeting

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Journey Energy Inc. (TSX: JOY) ("Journey", or the "Company") reports the voting results from its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held on August 12, 2020 pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

1. Fixing the Number of Directors to be elected at the meeting

On a vote by proxy, the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting was fixed at five members. The number in respect of the vote is based on the proxies received.

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 23,494,438 99.10 213,000 0.90

2. Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following five nominees proposed by management was elected to serve as a director of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the Business Companys Act (Alberta) and the by-laws of the Company:

Nominees Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Howard Crone 17,518,723 73.84 6,207,954 26.16 Dana Laustsen 23,503,031 99.06 223,646 0.94 Ryan Shay 22,943,031 96.70 783,646 3.30 Craig Hansen 22,951,131 96.73 775,546 3.27 Alex Verge 23,503,131 99.06 223,546 0.94

3. Appointment of Auditor

On a vote by proxy, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix their remuneration as such. The numbers of the vote are based on the proxies received.

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 26,681,751 99.21 213,000 0.79

4. Approval of Unallocated Share Options

On a vote by ballot, all unallocated options to acquire common shares of the Company pursuant to the amended and restated share option plan dated June 4, 2014 was approved. The number in respect of the vote is based on the ballots received.

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 13,915,388 58.65 9,811,289 41.35

5. Approval of Unallocated Share Awards

On a vote by ballot, all unallocated awards to acquire common shares of the Company pursuant to the Company's restricted and performance award plan dated June 4, 2014 was approved. The number in respect of the vote is based on the ballots received.

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 14,125,788 59.54 9,600,889 40.46

6. Approval of Amendment to the Award Plan

On a vote by ballot, an amendment to the share Award Plan to permit the issuance of 0.9 Flow-Through Shares for each common share issuable to plan participants upon vesting of the Awards was approved. The number in respect of the vote is based on the ballots received.

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 19,695,826 83.01 4,030,851 16.99

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Journey Energy Inc.

For further information: Alex G. Verge, President and Chief Executive Officer, 403-303-3232, [email protected]; Gerry Gilewicz, Chief Financial Officer, 403-303-3238, [email protected]; Journey Energy Inc., 700, 517 - 10th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB T2R 0A8, 403-294-1635, www.journeyenergy.ca

