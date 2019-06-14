Journey Energy Inc. Reports on Voting from the 2019 Shareholders Meeting

News provided by

Journey Energy Inc.

Jun 14, 2019, 15:32 ET

CALGARY, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Journey Energy Inc. (JOY – TSX) ("Journey" or the "Company") reports the voting results from its Annual General Meeting held on June 13, 2019.

1. Fixing the Number of Directors to be elected at the meeting

On a vote by a show of hands, the number of directors of the Corporation to be elected at the Meeting was fixed at six members. The number in respect of the vote is based on the proxies received.

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

21,194,305

100

-

0.00

2. Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following six nominees proposed by management was elected to serve as a director of the Corporation until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) and the by-laws of the Corporation:

Nominees

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Howard Crone

16,106,886

74.78

5,432,408

25.22

Dana Laustsen

21,533,794

99.97

5,500

0.03

Ryan Shay

21,539,194

100.00

100

0.00

Craig Hansen

21,539,194

100.00

100

0.00

Jeffrey Bowers

21,539,194

100.00

100

0.00

Alex Verge

21,427,348

99.48

111,946

0.52

3. Appointment of Auditor

On a vote by a show of hands, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditors of the Corporation until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix their remuneration as such. The numbers of the vote are based on the proxies received. 

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

21,418,444

100.00

-

0.00

SOURCE Journey Energy Inc.

For further information: Alex G. Verge, President and Chief Executive Officer, 403-303-3232, alex.verge@journeyenergy.ca or Gerry Gilewicz, Chief Financial Officer, 403-303-3238, gerry.gilewicz@journeyenergy.ca; Journey Energy Inc., 700, 517 - 10th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB T2R 0A8, 403-294-1635, www.journeyenergy.ca

Organization Profile

Journey Energy Inc.

Journey is a Canadian exploration and production company focused on conventional, oil-weighted operations in western Canada. Journey's strategy is to become a growth plus sustainable yield company focused on drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood...

You just read:

Journey Energy Inc. Reports on Voting from the 2019 Shareholders Meeting

News provided by

Journey Energy Inc.

Jun 14, 2019, 15:32 ET