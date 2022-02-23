Journey Energy Inc. Reports 2021 Year-End Reserves, Increases PDP Value 133% While Reducing Debt Levels by 39%

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Journey Energy Inc. (TSX: JOY) ("Journey" or the "Company") is pleased to report its year-end 2021 oil and gas reserves evaluation. These results highlight another excellent year in the Company's transition following our restructuring in October 2020.

2021 Reserve Report Highlights:

Proved developed producing reserves increased 20% to 24.0 MMboe, with a corresponding increase of 133% in [email protected]% to $180.1 million ( $193.8 million including the Countess Power Project (CPP)) from $77.2 million in 2020. The PDP reserve life index increased to 7.8 years from 6.9 years.

( including the Countess Power Project (CPP)) from in 2020. The PDP reserve life index increased to 7.8 years from 6.9 years. Proved reserves increased 14% to 33.2 MMboe, with a corresponding increase of 119% in [email protected]% to $256.2 million ( $272.1 million including the CPP).

( including the CPP). Proved plus Probable Developed Producing reserves increased 10% to 31.0 MMboe, with a corresponding increase of 95% in [email protected]% to $228.7 million ( $242.4 million including the CPP). The Proved plus Probable Developed Producing reserve life index increased to 9.9 years from 9.4 years.

( including the CPP). The Proved plus Probable Developed Producing reserve life index increased to 9.9 years from 9.4 years. Proved plus Probable reserves increased 10% to 54.8 MMboe, with a corresponding increase of 77% in [email protected]% to $434.6 million ( $450.5 million including the CPP).

( including the CPP). Proved developed producing and proved plus probable developed producing reserve life index of 7.8 and 9.9 years respectively, are testaments to Journey's low decline asset base.

Reported a record low F&D and FD&A costs for 2021. This resulted in attractive F&D and FD&A recycle ratios of 9.0 and 7.2 respectively for proven reserves; and 5.6 and 5.7 respectively for proven plus probable reserves. Journey did not drill any wells and carried out a muted capital program for 2021. Positive revisions in reserves were achieved through both economic revisions due to improved pricing and technical revisions due to well reactivations, well repairs and maintenance, along with minor acquisitions.

Reported PDP reserve addition costs of $0.63 per BOE for 2021.

per BOE for 2021. In 2021, Journey's PDP reserve additions replaced 135% of production.

Journey achieved a significant increase in value of our reserve base even though commodity prices used in our current reserve evaluation are well below the price Journey is currently receiving for our production. The current spot price of Edmonton 40 API ($CDN/bbl) is approximately $115 , which is well above the prices utilized in the GLJ report that are shown in the pricing table presented herein.

Unaudited Financial Information and 2022 Update Guidance

The preliminary 2021 financial information contained in this press release is not a comprehensive statement of our financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. Journey's actual results may differ materially from these estimates due to the completion of our financial statements, which is still ongoing. The Company's audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021, are expected to be released on March 9, 2022. Journey will be providing an update on its 2022 guidance and capital program at that time.

COMPANY GROSS WORKING INTEREST OIL AND GAS RESERVES AND NET PRESENT VALUES

The following table provides summary information presented in the GLJ Petroleum Consultants Limited ("GLJ") independent reserves assessment and evaluation effective December 31, 2021, (the "GLJ Report"). GLJ evaluated 100% of Journey's crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas reserves. The evaluation of all of its oil and gas properties was prepared in accordance with the definitions, standards and procedures contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ("COGE Handbook") and National Instrument 51-101, Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101").

The 2021 GLJ reserve report includes the abandonment and reclamation liability associated with all active and inactive wells, facilities, pipelines and gathering systems as recommended in the COGE Handbook.

Detailed reserve information will be presented in the Company's upcoming Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information section of the Company's Annual Information Form scheduled to be filed on SEDAR on or before March 31, 2022.

Company Gross Reserves

Based on GLJ Forecast Price and Costs as at December 31, 2021



Light/Med-

ium Oil Tight Oil Heavy Oil Natural Gas NGLs Total(2) Reserves Category (Mbbl) (Mbbl) (Mbbl) (MMcf) (Mbbl) (Mboe) Proved











Producing 5,554 132 2,336 82,259 2,300 24,032 Developed non-producing 239 - 7 5,641 233 1,419 Undeveloped 2,447 - 1,794 17,062 670 7,754 Total proved 8,240 132 4,137 104,962 3,202 33,205 Probable 6,685 63 2,817 58,688 2,238 21,583 Total proved plus probable 14,925 195 6,954 163,650 5,440 54,788













Included in Above











Proved plus probable producing 7,098 195 3,201 106,046 2,781 30,950

Notes:

(1) Company Gross Reserves consists of Journey's working interest (operated and non-operated) share of reserves before deduction of royalties payable and without including royalties receivable by the Company. (2) In the case of natural gas volumes, boes are derived by converting natural gas to oil using the ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil (6 Mcf:1 bbl). (3) Total values may not add due to rounding.

Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue (Based on GLJ Forecast Prices and Costs)



Before Tax Net Present Value(1)

($000's) Reserves category 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% Proved









Producing 58,863 178,847 180,094 165,598 150,892 Developed non-producing 21,286 15,604 12,114 9,805 8,183 Undeveloped 163,026 98,780 64,015 43,311 29,998 Total proved 243,176 293,231 256,224 218,714 189,073 Probable 458,357 270,138 178,389 126,612 94,410 Total proved plus probable 701,533 563,368 434,612 345,325 283,483











Included in Above









Proved plus probable producing 193,503 254,256 228,744 199,950 176,733













Notes:

(1) The net present values presented in the above table do not include any value associated with the Countess Power Project. (2) Forecast pricing used is the average of the published price forecasts for GLJ Petroleum Consultants Ltd., Sproule Associates Ltd. and McDaniel & Associates Ltd. as at December 31, 2021. (3) It should not be assumed that the net present values of future net revenues estimated by GLJ represent fair market value of the reserves. There is no assurance that the forecast price and cost assumptions will be attained and variances could be material. (4) Total values may not add due to rounding.

The forecast prices and foreign exchange rates used in the GLJ Report are as follows:



WTI Cushing Oklahoma ($US/bbl) Edmonton 40 API

($CDN/bbl) WCS Crude

Oil Stream

($CDN/bbl) Alberta AECO-spot ($CDN/Mmbtu) NYMEX

Henry Hub

($US/Mmbtu) Foreign Exchange ($US/$CDN) 2022 72.83 86.82 74.43 3.56 3.85 0.7967 2023 68.78 80.73 69.17 3.20 3.44 0.7967 2024 66.76 78.01 66.54 3.05 3.17 0.7967 2025 68.09 79.57 67.87 3.10 3.24 0.7967 2026 69.45 81.16 69.23 3.17 3.30 0.7967 2027 70.84 82.78 70.61 3.23 3.37 0.7967 2028 72.26 84.44 72.02 3.30 3.44 0.7967 2029 73.70 86.13 73.46 3.36 3.51 0.7967 2030 75.18 87.85 74.69 3.43 3.57 0.7967 2031 76.68 89.60 76.19 3.50 3.65 0.7967 2032 78.21 91.40 77.71 3.57 3.72 0.7967 2033 79.78 93.23 79.26 3.64 3.79 0.7967 2034 81.38 95.09 80.85 3.71 3.87 0.7967 2035 83.00 96.99 82.47 3.79 3.95 0.7967 2036 84.66 98.93 84.11 3.86 4.03 0.7967 Thereafter +2.0%/yr +2.0%/yr +2.0%/yr +2.0%/yr +2.0%/yr



Reserves Reconciliation

The following table sets out the reconciliation of Journey's total gross reserves based on forecast prices and costs by principal product type as at December 31, 2021 relative to December 31, 2020.



Proved

(Mboe) Probable

(Mboe) TPP

(Mboe) December 31, 2020 29,195 20,809 50,004 Discoveries - - - Extensions 467 1,829 2,296 Infill Drilling - - - Improved Recovery 265 (65) 200 Technical Revisions 2,103 (1,465) 638 Acquisitions 2,198 460 2,658 Dispositions (11) (3) (14) Economic Factors 1,901 19 1,920 Production (2,914) - (2,914) December 21, 2021 33,205 21,583 54,788

FINDING, DEVELOPMENT AND ACQUISITION COSTS

Journey's finding and development ("F&D") and finding, development and acquisition ("FD&A") costs for 2021, 2020 and the three-year average are presented in the tables below. The capital costs used in the calculations are those costs related to: land acquisition and retention, seismic, drilling, completions, tangible well site, tie-ins, and facilities, plus the change in estimated future development costs ("FDC") as per the independent evaluator's reserve report. Net acquisition costs are the cash outlays in respect of acquisitions; minus the proceeds from the disposition of properties during the year. Due to the timing of capital costs and the subjectivity in the estimation of future costs, the aggregate of the exploration and development costs incurred in the most recent financial year and the change during that year in estimated FDC's generally will not necessarily reflect total FDC's related to reserve additions for that year. The reserves used in this calculation are working interest reserve additions, including technical revisions and changes due to economic factors. The 2021 and the three-year average capital expenditures are unaudited as the 2021 financial results are in the process of being finalized.

Proved Finding, Development & Acquisition Costs 2021 2020 3 Year Capital expenditures (including A&D) ($000's) 10,712 1,264 31,495 Change in future capital ($000's) 7,465 (39,801) (25,173) Total capital for FD&A (000's) 18,177 (38,537) 6,322 Reserve additions, including A&D (Mboe) 6,923 (1,171) 7,169 Proved FD&A costs – including changes in future capital ($/boe) 2.63 32.91 0.88 Proved FD&A costs – excluding changes in future capital ($/boe) 1.55 (1.08) 4.39 Recycle ratio(1)





Including changes in future capital 7.2 0.2 14.7

Proved plus Probable Finding, Development & Acquisition Costs 2021 2020 3 Year Capital expenditures (including A&D) ($000's) 10,712 1,264 31,495 Change in future capital ($000's) 14,806 (67,756) (4,155) Total capital for FD&A ($000's) 25,518 (66,492) 27,340 Reserve additions, including A&D (Mboe) 7,698 (4,485) 6,782 Proved FD&A costs – including changes in future capital ($/boe) 3.31 14.83 4.03 Proved FD&A costs – excluding changes in future capital ($/boe) 1.39 (0.28) 4.64 Recycle ratio(1)





Including changes in future capital 5.7 0.5 3.2

Proved Finding & Development Costs 2021 2020 3 Year Capital expenditures (excluding A&D) ($000's) 2,990 1,301 24,068 Change in future capital ($000's) 6,969 (39,801) (25,669) Total capital for F&D (000's) 9,959 (38,500) (1,601) Reserve additions, excluding A&D (Mboe) 4,736 (1,171) 4,982 Proved F&D costs – including changes in future capital ($/boe) 2.10 32.88 (0.32) Proved F&D costs – excluding changes in future capital ($/boe) 0.63 (1.11) 4.83 Recycle ratio(1)





Including changes in future capital 9.0 0.2 (40.3)

Proved plus Probable Finding & Development Costs 2021 2020 3 Year Capital expenditures (excluding A&D) ($000's) 2,990 1,301 24,068 Change in future capital ($000's) 14,210 (67,756) (4,751) Total capital for F&D (000's) 17,200 (66,455) 19,317 Reserve additions, excluding A&D (Mboe) 5,054 (4,485) 4,138 Proved F&D costs – including changes in future capital ($/boe) 3.40 14.82 4.67 Proved F&D costs – excluding changes in future capital ($/boe) 0.59 (0.29) 5.82 Recycle ratio(1)





Including changes in future capital 5.6 0.5 2.8

Notes:

(1) Recycle ratio is calculated as the operating netback per boe divided by F&D or FD&A costs per boe as applicable. The operating netbacks used in the respective years are as follows: 2021 (unaudited) - $18.89/boe; 2020 - $6.94/boe and the three-year average is $12.90/boe (see full reconciliation in the "Advisories" section). (2) Future Development Costs have been adjusted for the effects of reserves categorized as acquisitions and dispositions.

FUTURE DEVELOPMENT COSTS

The following table provides the breakdown of future development costs deducted in the estimation of the future net revenue attributable to the proved and proved plus probable reserve categories noted below:

($000's) Proved Proved plus

Probable 2022 27,963 35,065 2023 15,776 36,526 2024 25,158 62,494 2025 20,793 37,251 2026 1,917 23,974 Remaining 6,010 7,448 Total (Undiscounted) 97,617 202,758

RESERVE LIFE INDEX

The Company's reserve life index ("RLI") is calculated by taking the Company Gross Reserves from the GLJ Report and dividing them by the projected 2022 production as estimated in the GLJ Report.



Company Gross

Reserves 2022 Company

Gross Production RLI Reserves Category (Mboe) (Mboe) (Years) Proved, developed, producing 24,032 3,069 7.8 Total proved 33,205 3,479 9.5 Proved plus probable producing 30,950 3,133 9.9 Proved plus probable 54,788 3,795 14.4

NET ASSET VALUE

The following table provides a calculation of Journey's estimated net asset value ("NAV") and net asset value per share ("NAVPS") as at December 31, 2021 based on the estimated future net revenues associated with Journey's reserves as presented in the GLJ Report. NAV does not include any provision for Journey's undeveloped land. However, NAV in the table below includes the value of Journey's Countess Power Project ("CPP") based upon an economic run completed by GLJ and using their pricing assumptions.



Net Asset Value ($000's) Net Asset Value ($/share) Category 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % PDP plus CPP (developed) 136,784 (2,117) 6,561 2.85 (0.05) 5,800 TP plus CPP (developed + undeveloped) 215,082 37,824 469 4.48 0.86 421 P+P DP plus CPP (developed) 185,434 37,858 390 3.86 0.86 348 TPP plus CPP (developed + undeveloped) 393,470 165,789 137 8.19 3.77 117

Notes:

(1) Aggregate NAV is calculated by taking the future net revenues per the GLJ Report, on a before tax basis, discounted at 10% and subtracting Net Debt at December 31, 2021 of approximately $57,021 thousand (unaudited); (December 31, 2020 - $90,354 thousand). NAV has been adjusted to include the value of power generation at the Countess property, which was commissioned on September 29, 2020. Power generation at Countess has a developed net asset value discounted at 10% of $13,711 thousand and a developed plus undeveloped net asset value discounted at 10% of $15,879 thousand as calculated by GLJ effective January 1, 2022 (December 31, 2020 - $11,025 thousand) (2) Year-end NAVPS is calculated by taking the NAV and dividing it by the basic shares outstanding as at December 31, 2021 of 48,060 thousand shares (December 31, 2020 – 44,001 thousand).

About the Company

Journey is a Canadian exploration and production company focused on oil-weighted operations in western Canada. Journey's strategy is to grow its production base by drilling on its existing core lands, implementing waterflood projects, and by executing on accretive acquisitions. Journey seeks to optimize its legacy oil pools on existing lands through the application of best practices in horizontal drilling and, where feasible, with water floods.

ADVISORIES

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively "forward looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's plans and other aspects of our anticipated future operations, management focus, strategies, financial, operating and production results, industry conditions, commodity prices and business opportunities. In addition, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this press release contains forward-looking information regarding decline rates, anticipated netbacks, drilling inventory, estimated average drill, complete and equip and tie-in costs, anticipated potential of the Assets including, but not limited to, EOR performance and opportunities, capacity of infrastructure, potential reduction in operating costs, production guidance, total payout ratio, capital program and allocation thereof, future production, decline rates, funds flow, net debt, net debt to funds flow, exchange rates, reserve life, development and drilling plans, well economics, future cost reductions, potential growth, and the source of funding our capital spending. Forward-looking information typically uses words such as "anticipate", "believe", "project", "expect", "goal", "plan", "intend" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, statements that actions, events or conditions "may", "would", "could" or "will" be taken or occur in the future.

The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by our management, including expectations and assumptions concerning prevailing commodity prices and differentials, exchange rates, interest rates, applicable royalty rates and tax laws; future production rates and estimates of operating costs; performance of existing and future wells; reserve and resource volumes; anticipated timing and results of capital expenditures; the success obtained in drilling new wells; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the timing, location and extent of future drilling operations; the state of the economy and the exploration and production business; results of operations; performance; business prospects and opportunities; the availability and cost of financing, labour and services; the impact of increasing competition; the ability to efficiently integrate assets and employees acquired through acquisitions, including the Acquisition, the ability to market oil and natural gas successfully and our ability to access capital. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Journey can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Our actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that we will derive therefrom. Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this press release in order to provide security holders with a more complete perspective on our future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect our operations or financial results are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com).These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, "FOFI") about Journeys prospective results of operations, funds flow, netbacks, debt, payout ratio well economics and components thereof, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. FOFI contained in this press release was made as of the date of this press release and was provided for providing further information about Journey's anticipated future business operations. Journey disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this press release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein. Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws, which involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Journey, including, without limitation, those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" in the Annual Information Form filed on www.SEDAR.com on March 23, 2021. Forward-looking information may relate to our future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the business strategy and plans and objectives. Particularly, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, information concerning Journey's drilling and other operational plans, production rates, and long-term objectives. Journey cautions investors in Journey's securities about important factors that could cause Journey's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements included in this press release. Information in this press release about Journey's prospective funds flows and financial position is based on assumptions about future events, including economic conditions and courses of action, based on management's assessment of the relevant information currently available. Readers are cautioned that information regarding Journey's financial outlook should not be used for purposes other than those disclosed herein. Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on our current estimates, expectations and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. No assurance can be given that the expectations set out in the Prospectus or herein will prove to be correct and accordingly, you should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While we may elect to, we are under no obligation and do not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required by applicable securities law.

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company uses the following non-IFRS measures in evaluating corporate performance. These terms do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other companies.

1) "Adjusted Funds Flow" is calculated by taking "cash flow provided by operating activities" from the financial statements and adding or deducting: changes in non-cash working capital; non-recurring "other" income; transaction costs; and decommissioning costs. Adjusted Funds Flow per share is calculated as Adjusted Funds Flow divided by the weighted-average number of shares outstanding in the period. Because Adjusted Funds Flow and Adjusted Funds Flow per share are not impacted by fluctuations in non-cash working capital balances, we believe these measures are more indicative of performance than the GAAP measured "cash flow generated from operating activities". In addition, Journey excludes transaction costs from the definition of Adjusted Funds Flow, as these expenses are generally in respect of capital acquisition transactions. The Company considers Adjusted Funds Flow a key performance measure as it demonstrates the Company's ability to generate funds necessary to repay debt and to fund future growth through capital investment. Journey's determination of Adjusted Funds Flow may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. Journey also presents "Adjusted Funds Flow per basic share" where per share amounts are calculated using the weighted average shares outstanding consistent with the calculation of net income (loss) per share, which per share amount is calculated under IFRS and is more fully described in the notes to the audited, year-end consolidated financial statements.

2) "Netback(s)". The Company uses netbacks to help evaluate its performance, leverage, and liquidity; comparisons with peers; as well as to assess potential acquisitions. Management considers netbacks as a key performance measure as it demonstrates the Company's profitability relative to current commodity prices. Management also uses them in operational and capital allocation decisions. Journey uses netbacks to assess its own performance and performance in relation to its peers. These netbacks are operating, Funds Flow and net income (loss). "Operating netback" is calculated as the average sales price of the commodities sold (excluding financial hedging gains and losses), less royalties, transportation costs and operating expenses. There is no GAAP measure that is reasonably comparable to netbacks. Below is the reconciliation of the Operating Netback for Journey for 2021, 2020 and the three year average:



$000's $/boe

2021 2020 3 Year 2021 2020 3 Year Revenues 123,843 67,912 300,945 42.39 22.15 31.99 Royalties (19,210) (6,911) (39,896) (6.58) (2.25) (4.24) Operating expenses (48,064) (38,265) (135,015) (16.45) (12.48) (14.35) Transportation (1,385) (1,479) (4,718) (0.47) (0.48) (0.50) Operating netback 55,184 21,257 121,316 18.89 6.94 12.90

3) "Net debt" is calculated by taking current assets and then subtracting accounts payable and accrued liabilities; the principal amount of term debt; and the carrying value of the other liability. Net debt is used to assess the capital efficiency, liquidity and general financial strength of the Company. In addition, it is used as a comparison tool to assess financial strength in relation to Journey's peers.

NET DEBT RECONCILIATION

($000's) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Principal amount of term debt 67,580 89,664 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 20,441 16,198 Principal amount of contingent bank debt1 5,750 5,750 Other loans 156 - Deduct:



Cash in bank (15,677) (6,590) Accounts receivable (20,180) (9,285) Prepaid expenses (1,049) (1,575) Net debt 57,021 94,162

4) Journey uses "Capital Expenditures (excluding A&D)" and "Capital Expenditures (including A&D)" to measure its capital investment level compared to the Company's annual budgeted capital expenditures for its organic capital program, excluding acquisitions or dispositions. The directly comparable GAAP measure to capital expenditures is cash used in investing activities. Journey then adjusts its capital expenditures for A&D activity to give a more complete analysis for its capital spending used for FD&A purposes. The capital spending for A&D proposes has been adjusted to reflect the non-cash component of the consideration paid (i.e. shares issued). The following table details the composition of capital expenditures and its reconciliation to cash flow used in investing activities:



Year ended

December 31





2021 2020 Land and lease rentals 616 333 Geological and geophysical - 4 Recompletions 456 - Well equipment and facilities 1,918 964 Capital Expenditures (excluding A&D) 2,990 1,301 Corporate acquisition - cash 2,530 - Corporate acquisition - shares 3,643 - Asset acquisitions – cash 1,589 - Asset dispositions - cash (40) (37) Capital Expenditures (including A&D ) 10,712 1,264 Other capital – power generation 189 5,802

Measurements

All dollar figures included herein are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Where amounts are expressed in a barrel of oil equivalent ("boe"), or barrel of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d"), natural gas volumes have been converted to barrels of oil equivalent at nine (6) thousand cubic feet ("Mcf") to one (1) barrel. Use of the term boe may be misleading particularly if used in isolation. The boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf to 1 barrel ("Bbl") of oil or natural gas liquids is based on an energy equivalency conversion methodology primarily applicable at the burner tip, and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. This conversion conforms to the Canadian Securities Regulators' National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities.

Reserves Disclosure

Journey's Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information on Form 51-101F1 dated effective as at December 31, 2021, which will include further disclosure of Journey's oil and gas reserves and other oil and gas information in accordance with NI 51-101 and COGEH forming the basis of this press release, will be included in the AIF, which will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on or near March 31, 2022.

All reserves values, future net revenue and ancillary information contained in this press release are derived from the GLJ Report unless otherwise noted. All reserve references in this press release are "Company gross reserves". Company gross reserves are the Company's total working interest reserves before the deduction of any royalties payable by the Company. Estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same level of confidence as estimates of reserves and future net revenue for all properties, due to the effect of aggregation. There is no assurance that the forecast price and cost assumptions applied by GLJ in evaluating Journey's reserves will be attained and variances could be material. All reserves assigned in the GLJ Report are located in the Province of Alberta and presented on a consolidated basis.

All evaluations and summaries of future net revenue are stated prior to the provision for interest, debt service charges or general and administrative expenses and after deduction of royalties, operating costs, estimated well abandonment and reclamation costs and estimated future capital expenditures. It should not be assumed that the estimates of future net revenues presented in the tables below represent the fair market value of the reserves. The recovery and reserve estimates of Journey's oil, NGLs and natural gas reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual oil, natural gas and NGL reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein. There are numerous uncertainties inherent in estimating quantities of crude oil, reserves and the future cash flows attributed to such reserves. The reserve and associated cash flow information set forth herein are estimates only.

Proved reserves are those reserves that can be estimated with a high degree of certainty to be recoverable. It is likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will exceed the estimated proved reserves. Probable reserves are those additional reserves that are less certain to be recovered than proved reserves. It is equally likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will be greater or less than the sum of the estimated proved plus probable reserves. Proved developed producing reserves are those reserves that are expected to be recovered from completion intervals open at the time of the estimate. These reserves may be currently producing or, if shut-in, they must have previously been on production, and the date of resumption of production must be known with reasonable certainty. Undeveloped reserves are those reserves expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure (e.g., when compared to the cost of drilling a well) is required to render them capable of production. They must fully meet the requirements of the reserves category (proved or probable) to which they are assigned. Certain terms used in this press release but not defined are defined in NI 51-101, CSA Staff Notice 51-324 – Revised Glossary to NI 51-101, Revised Glossary to NI 51-101, Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("CSA Staff Notice 51-324") and/or the COGEH and, unless the context otherwise requires, shall have the same meanings herein as in NI 51-101, CSA Staff Notice 51-324 and the COGEH, as the case may be.

Drilling Locations

This press release discloses drilling inventory in two categories: (a) proved locations; and (b) probable locations. Proved locations and probable locations are derived from the GLJ Report and account for drilling locations that have associated proved and/or probable reserves, as applicable.

Of the 82 net total booked drilling locations identified herein, 36 are net proved locations and 46 are net probable locations.

"Development capital" means the aggregate exploration and development costs incurred in the financial year on reserves that are categorized as development. Development capital excludes capitalized administration costs.

"FDC" Future development costs are the future capital cost estimated for each respective category in year- end reserves attributed with realizing those reserves and associated future net revenue.

"Finding and development costs" Journey calculates F&D costs, including FDC, as the sum of "Capital Expenditures, before A&D" (as defined under "Non-GAAP Measures") and the change in FDC required to bring the reserves on production, divided by the change in reserves within the applicable reserves category. Management uses F&D costs as a measure of capital efficiency for organic reserves development.

"F&D Cost per BOE" are the F&D costs divided by the change in gross company interest reserves volumes that are characterized as exploration or development, excluding volumes associated with acquisitions, for the period.

"Finding, development and acquisition costs" Journey calculates FD&A costs, including FDC, as the sum of "Capital Expenditures, excluding A&D" and "Capital Expenditures, including A&D" (as defined under "Non-IFRS Measures"), and the change in FDC required to bring the reserves on production, divided by the change in reserves within the applicable reserves category, inclusive of changes due to acquisitions and dispositions. Management uses FD&A costs as a measure of capital efficiency for organic and acquired reserves development.

"FD&A Cost per BOE" is the FD&A cost divided by the change in gross company interest reserves volumes, including changes in volumes characterized as acquisitions or divestitures, in the current period.

Readers are cautioned that the aggregate of capital expenditures incurred in the year, comprised of exploration and development costs and acquisition costs, and the change in estimated FDC generally will not reflect total F&D or FD&A costs related to reserves additions in the year.

Abbreviations

The following abbreviations are used throughout these MD&A and have the ascribed meanings:

A&D acquisition and divestiture of petroleum and natural gas assets bbl barrel bbls barrels boe barrels of oil equivalent (see conversion statement below) boe/d barrels of oil equivalent per day gj gigajoules GAAP Generally Accepted Accounting Principles IFRS International Financial Reporting Standards Mbbls thousand barrels MMBtu million British thermal units Mboe thousand boe Mcf thousand cubic feet Mmcf million cubic feet Mmcf/d million cubic feet per day MSW Mixed sweet Alberta benchmark oil price NGL's natural gas liquids (ethane, propane, butane and condensate) WCS Western Canada Select benchmark oil price WTI West Texas Intermediate benchmark Oil price

All volumes in this press release refer to the sales volumes of crude oil, natural gas and associated by-products measured at the point of sale to third-party purchasers. For natural gas, this occurs after the removal of natural gas liquids.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Journey Energy Inc.

For further information: Alex G. Verge, President and Chief Executive Officer, 403.303.3232, [email protected] or Gerry Gilewicz, Chief Financial Officer, 403.303.3238, [email protected]; Journey Energy Inc., 700, 517 - 10th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB T2R 0A8, 403.294.1635, www.journeyenergy.ca