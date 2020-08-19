Journey Energy Inc. Provides Banking Update

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Journey Energy Inc. (TSX: JOY) (OTCQX: JRNGF) ("Journey" or the "Company") announces an extension to the forbearance agreement with its banking syndicate.

Journey reports that it has reached an agreement with its syndicate of lenders to extend the current forbearance agreement until September 2, 2020. Journey and its lending syndicate continue to be in regarding its bank borrowings. This extension of the forbearance period will allow Journey additional time to keep pursuing a solution. The company will issue another update on or before September 2, 2020 as discussions progress.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Journey Energy Inc.

For further information: Alex G. Verge, President and Chief Executive Officer, 403-303-3232, [email protected]; or Gerry Gilewicz, Chief Financial Officer, 403-303-3238, [email protected]; Journey Energy Inc., 700, 517 - 10th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB T2R 0A8, 403-294-1635, www.journeyenergy.ca

