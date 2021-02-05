Journey Energy Inc. Announces Revised Closing Date for Countess Asset Sale

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Journey Energy Inc. (TSX: JOY) (OTCQX: JRNGF) ("Journey" or the "Company") reports that its previously announced disposition (see press release dated October 30, 2020) of its Countess area assets has been mutually deferred with the purchaser to a new closing date of February 16, 2021. In addition, an amendment to the credit agreement with Alberta Investment Management Corporation has been executed to extend the maturity date of the $15 million tranche of term debt, to coincide with the revised closing date of the Countess asset sale. Proceeds from the sale of this asset will be used to retire the $15 million term debt with any excess proceeds being used for working capital purposes.

