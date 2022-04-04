JOURNEY ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF THE PRIVATE COMPANY ACQUISITION

CALGARY, AB, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Journey Energy Inc. (TSX: JOY) (OTCQX: JRNGF) ("Journey" or the "Company") reports that it has closed the previously announced private company ("PrivateCo") acquisition.

The acquisition price was paid via the issuance of 1.75 million Journey shares plus $8.0 million of cash. Production from PrivateCo's producing wells the period March 13-26 was approximately 660 boe/d (54% light crude oil and NGL's). The new Ellerslie horizontal well drilled by PrivateCo in the first quarter (31% working interest) has now been connected to PrivateCo's production facility and commenced production on April 1. This well is forecast to add approximately 75-100 boe/d net to Journey.

Advisories:

Barrel of Oil Equivalents and Volumes

Where amounts are expressed in a barrel of oil equivalent ("boe"), or barrel of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d"), natural gas volumes have been converted to barrels of oil equivalent at six (6) thousand cubic feet ("Mcf") to one (1) barrel. Use of the term BOE may be misleading particularly if used in isolation. The boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf to 1 barrel ("Bbl") of oil or natural gas liquids is based on an energy equivalency conversion methodology primarily applicable at the burner tip, and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. This conversion conforms to the Canadian Securities Regulators' National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities.

