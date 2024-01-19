JOSIP HEIT AND GSB GERMANY RETAIN QUINN EMANUEL

Partners Alex Spiro and Avi Perry call all allegations "unproven accusations"

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2024 /CNW/ -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP announced today that Josip Heit, GSB Gold Standard Corporation AG (GSB Germany), and certain GSB Germany subsidiaries have retained partners Alex Spiro and Avi Perry to represent them in connection with ongoing state civil regulatory and enforcement proceedings in the United States.

"At this stage, the allegations against Mr. Heit and his businesses are unproven accusations. Neither Mr. Heit nor his companies have been charged criminally in any jurisdiction, and no final order has been entered in any of the pending civil matters. Mr. Heit and his companies look forward to working with the state authorities to address their concerns and resolve these matters," Spiro and Perry said.

