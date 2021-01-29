Josemaria Share Capital and Voting Rights Update

ABOUT JOSEMARIA

Josemaria Resources Inc. is a Canadian natural resources company focused on developing its 100% owned Josemaria Copper-Gold Project. A recently published Feasibility Study (see "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Feasibility Study for the Josemaria Copper-Gold Project, San Juan Province, Argentina" dated November 5, 2020) demonstrates a simple and conventional open pit copper-gold project with robust economics and a rapid payback period. Josemaria is a Lundin Group company and works in partnership with the Lundin Foundation to lay the groundwork for best practice in responsible mineral development in Argentina. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "JOSE", and trade on the OTCQB under the symbol "JOSMF".