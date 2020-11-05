Josemaria Resources Files Technical Report for Josemaria Project

The technical report may be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR www.sedar.com and on the Company's website www.josemariaresources.com .

ABOUT JOSEMARIA

Josemaria Resources Inc. is a Canadian natural resources company focused on advancing the development of its wholly-owned Josemaria Copper-Gold Project in San Juan Province, Argentina. The Company published the results of an independent Feasibility Study on October 19, 2020 which demonstrates a conventional, robust and rapid pay-back, open pit copper gold project. Josemaria is a member of the Lundin Group and a proud partner of the Lundin Foundation and is laying the groundwork for best practice in responsible mineral development in Argentina. The Company is a reporting issuer in all provinces and territories of Canada and its corporate head office is in Vancouver, BC. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the name symbol "JOSE".

