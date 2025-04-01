Jones Soda Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

SEATTLE, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA) (OTCQB: JSDA) ("Jones Soda" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Summary vs. Year-Ago Quarter

Revenue was $2.8 million compared to $3.5 million . The fourth quarter of 2024 included approximately $2.6 million in revenue from the Company's beverages segment compared to approximately $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company also generated $0.2 million in revenue from the Cannabis (THC) segment compared to approximately $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

compared to . The fourth quarter of 2024 included approximately in revenue from the Company's beverages segment compared to approximately in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company also generated in revenue from the Cannabis (THC) segment compared to approximately in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net loss was $4.6 million , or $(0.04) per share, compared to a net loss of $1.5 million , or $(0.02) per share.

, or per share, compared to a net loss of , or per share. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $(4.4) million compared to $(1.4) million . The fourth quarter of 2024 included an aggregate of approximately $1.7 million in litigation costs and inventory write-downs, which we believe are one-time expenses.

Full Year 2024 Financial Summary vs. Prior Year

Revenue increased 15% to $19.1 million compared to $16.7 million . Full year 2024 included approximately $17.8 million in revenue from the Company's beverages segment compared to approximately $15.4 million in 2023 or 15.4% growth over the prior period. The beverages segment saw strong growth from its hemp-derived HD9 products during 2024, as such products generated $1.3 million in revenues during the year compared to $nil during 2023. The Company also generated $1.4 million in revenue from the Cannabis (THC) segment compared to approximately $1.3 million in 2023 or 9% growth over the prior period, mostly driven by sales in Canada .

compared to . Full year 2024 included approximately in revenue from the Company's beverages segment compared to approximately in 2023 or 15.4% growth over the prior period. The beverages segment saw strong growth from its hemp-derived HD9 products during 2024, as such products generated in revenues during the year compared to $nil during 2023. The Company also generated in revenue from the Cannabis (THC) segment compared to approximately in 2023 or 9% growth over the prior period, mostly driven by sales in . Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 21.3% compared to 29.1% in 2023

Net loss was $9.9 million , or ($0.09) per share per share, compared to a net loss of $4.9 million , or $(0.05) per share.

, or per share per share, compared to a net loss of , or per share. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $(8.7) million compared to $(4.6) million . Full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA included an aggregate of approximately $2 million in litigation costs and inventory write-downs, which we believe are one-time expenses.

________________________________ 1 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) from operations before interest expense, interest income, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation and is a non-GAAP measure (reconciliation provided below).

Fourth Quarter 2024 and Recent Activity Update

Corporate

Announced the hiring of proven business executives Scott Harvey and Brian Meadows to serve as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, respectively.

and to serve as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, respectively. Secured a $5 million revolving credit facility in February 2025 to support strategic initiatives for expansion and sales growth.

Beverages Segment

Increased its distribution network from 75 partners to 81 partners over the past 15 months, increasing penetration in key national and regional retailers, including Kroger, Albertson-Safeway, Meijer, HyVee, Market Basket, Wakefern-Shoprite, and others across 37 states.

Expanded into modern soda categories with the Latin-inspired Fiesta Jones in 16 oz resealable aluminum bottles and Pop Jones, a lineup of all-natural, low-calorie functional sodas in 12 oz slim cans, thereby securing new sales and distribution opportunities.

Launched Jones Zero Cola in March 2025 across 10,000+ national and regional grocery stores, with plans to introduce additional zero-calorie flavors, including Jones Zero Root Beer and Zero Dr. Jones, later in 2025.

across 10,000+ national and regional grocery stores, with plans to introduce additional zero-calorie flavors, including Jones Zero Root Beer and Zero Dr. Jones, later in 2025. Gained distribution in nearly 2,000 convenience stores, including six Circle K divisions (Grand Canyon, Florida , Southeast, Coastal Carolina, South Atlantic and Great Lakes), DK Convenience Stores, and other national and regional chains.

, Southeast, Coastal Carolina, South Atlantic and Great Lakes), DK Convenience Stores, and other national and regional chains. Signed 32 distribution partners since launching its Mary Jones Hemp Delta -9 (HD9) line in January 2024 , with four most recently signed in the first quarter of 2025 to support expanding distribution into two new states.

-9 (HD9) line in , with four most recently signed in the first quarter of 2025 to support expanding distribution into two new states. Launched HD9 Cola and Zero Cola in September 2024 , bringing one of the world's most popular soft drink flavor to the cannabis category in 12-ounce cans with either 5mg or 10mg of infused THC.

Cannabis (THC) Segment

Expanded to Missouri , the country's fifth largest legal cannabis market, through a manufacturing and distribution partnership with Kansas City -based CLOVR.

, the country's fifth largest legal cannabis market, through a manufacturing and distribution partnership with -based CLOVR. Development of a strategic plan that calls for an increased focus HD9 product opportunities and a review of the strategic alternatives for the Company's Cannabis THC business.

Management Commentary

"While Jones Soda started the year on a strong note, several challenges in the back-half of the year hindered our growth and presented notable challenges that tested the Company's resilience," said Scott Harvey, CEO of Jones Soda. "As a result of these headwinds, Chairman Paul Norman took immediate action to correct our trajectory in the fourth quarter of 2024, immediately focusing on cost reduction and cash flow management and re-aligning the Company's strategic growth strategy.

"Since stepping in as CEO in early February, I'm pleased to report that I believe Jones Soda is making meaningful progress toward turning around our business from last year's performance. Our team is focused on optimizing our business by driving operational efficiencies, streamlining our cost structure, and implementing financial discipline to enhance profitability. At the same time, we are sharpening our go-to-market strategies and investing in high-impact growth areas across our three key product categories—core soda, modern soda, and adult beverage. With strong momentum in our adult beverage product category, increasing consumer demand for our modern soda products, and continued enthusiasm for our core soda product lineup, I believe that we are strategically positioned to capitalize on evolving industry trends. By leveraging our iconic brand, reinforcing our operational and financial rigor, and executing with precision, we remain confident in our ability to drive sustainable growth and deliver long-term shareholder value. "

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $2.8 million compared to $3.5 million in the prior year period. The decline in revenue was primarily attributable to reduced sales volumes mostly driven by a transition to a new distributor in Canada combined with the loss of a discount retail customer in the U.S. during the third quarter of 2024.

The Company's beverages segment, which includes craft soda, HD9, Pop Jones and Fiesta Jones brands, generated approximately $2.6 million in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to approximately $3.1 million in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023, including $0.5 million from sales of its HD9 products in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $nil in the same quarter of 2023.

The Company's Cannabis (THC) segment, which includes Mary Jones branded cannabis products, generated approximately $0.2 million in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to approximately $0.4 million revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $(1.3) million compared to $0.7 million in the year-ago period. This decline was primarily driven by a one-time $1.2 million inventory write off, along with the decrease in revenue described above. The inventory write-off in the fourth quarter of 2024 was the result of management's decision to discontinue certain of the Company's new products, including Jones Plus and the Company's Low mg HD9 products, which management believed were not performing well in the market. Management believes that this write-off was a one-time event.

Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $3.3 million compared to $2.2 million in the year-ago period. The increase was primarily a result of a larger amount of selling and marketing expenses related to the Company's growth strategy, partially offset by a decrease in general and administrative expenses as the Company focused on optimizing its cost structure throughout the quarter.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $4.6 million, or $(0.04) per share, compared to a net loss of $1.5 million, or $(0.02) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in net loss in the current quarter was primarily driven by the decrease in revenue and the aforementioned inventory write off, which did not occur in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $(4.4) million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $(1.4) million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Revenue in 2024 increased 15% to $19.1 million in 2024 compared to $16.7 million in the prior year period. The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to the higher sales volume of Mary Jones branded products, which generated 148% year-over-year growth, combined with higher sales volumes of the products in our core soda business, which generated an aggregate of 5% year-over-year growth across the U.S. and Canada.

The Company's adult beverage brand, Mary Jones, generated approximately $3.1 million in revenue in 2024 compared to approximately $1.2 million in revenue in 2023. Sales of Mary Jones Cannabis THC products generated revenues of $1.3 million in 2024 and sales of Mary Jones HD9 products generated revenues of approximately $1.8 million in that same year compared to $1.2 million in revenues from sales of Mary Jones THC products and no revenues from sales of Mary Jones HD9 Products in 2023.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 21.3% in 2024 compared to 29.1% in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by the $1.2 million inventory impairment charges in the fourth quarter of 2024 discussed above.

Total operating expenses were $14.0 million in 2024, compared to $9.7 million in 2023. The increase was primarily due to increased product innovation and marketing initiatives throughout 2024.

Net loss for 2024 increased to $9.9 million, or $(0.09) per share, compared to a net loss of $4.9 million, or $(0.05) per share, in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the increase in operating expenses and decrease in gross profit in 2024 compared to 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $(8.7) million in 2024 compared to $(4.1) million in 2023.

At December 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.5 million compared to $2.7 million at September 30, 2024, and $3.9 million at December 31, 2023. Subsequent to the end of 2024, the Company entered into a new $5 million revolving credit facility in February 2025.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Information

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda brand, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com, www.myjones.com, or https://gomaryjones.com.

JONES SODA CO.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)





December 31, 20234

December 31, 2023 ASSETS



(In thousands, except share data) Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,533

$ 3,867 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $77 and $260, respectively



2,162



2,118 Inventory



3,538



2,392 Prefunded insurance premiums from financing



199



357 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



948



861 Total current assets



8,380



9,595 Other assets



35



174 Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation of $366 and $309, respectively

108



137 Total assets

$ 8,523

$ 9,906 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 3,404

$ 716 Accrued expenses



2,473



1,283 Insurance premium financing



199



357 Loan payable



291



- Total current liabilities



6,367



2,356 Total liabilities



6,367



2,356 Shareholders' equity:











Common stock, no par value:











Authorized — 800,000,000 issued and outstanding shares — 115,865,227 shares and 101,258,135 shares, respectively



94,883



90,273 Accumulated other comprehensive income



222



331 Accumulated deficit



(92,949)



(83,054) Total shareholders' equity



2,156



7,550 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 8,523

$ 9,906

JONES SODA CO.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



Revenue $ 2,788

$ 3,496

$ 19,155

$ 16,669 Cost of goods sold

4,059



2,815



15,079



11,814 Gross profit

(1,271)



681



4,076



4,855 Gross profit %

-45.6 %



19.5 %



21.3 %



29.1 %























Operating expenses:





















Selling and marketing

1,044



1,112



6,108



4,378 General and administrative

2,230



1,121



7,866



5,355



3,274



2,233



13,974



9,733 Loss from operations

(4,545)



(1,552)



(9,898)



(4,878) Interest income

4



14



22



52 Interest expense

6



-



(11)



- Other income (expense), net

(13)



8



17



5 Loss before income taxes

(4,548)



(1,530)



(9,870)



(4,821) Income tax expense, net

1



(3)



(25)



(33) Net loss $ (4,547)

$ (1,533)

$ (9,895)

$ (4,854)























Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.04)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.05) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted

115,865,227



101,258,135



107,481,563



100,922,834

JONES SODA CO.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited, in thousands)



Three months ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP net income (loss) $ (4,547) $

(1,533)

$ (9,895) $

(4,854) Stock based compensation

92



86



1,078



694 Interest income

(4)



(14)



(22)



(52) Interest expense

(6)



-



11



- Income tax expense, net

(1)



3



25



33 Depreciation and Amortization

15



18



56



63 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,451)

$ (1,440)

$ (8,747)

$ (4,116)

