/C O R R E C T I O N -- Jones Soda Co./

In the news release, Jones Soda Co. Engages Hayden, IR Expanding Investor Relations Efforts to Support its Investor Outreach and Communications, issued 24-Feb-2026 by Jones Soda Co. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the mentions of "Costco" have been removed from the second and third paragraphs. The complete, corrected release follows:

Jones Soda Co. Engages Hayden, IR Expanding Investor Relations Efforts to Support its Investor Outreach and Communications

SEATTLE, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA) (OTCQB: JSDA ) ("Jones Soda" or the "Company"), today announced that it has engaged the services of Hayden IR, a highly recognized, national investor relations firm, to provide investor communications, outreach efforts, and other investor relations services to the Company (the "Services").

"We are entering 2026 with clear momentum, a strengthened balance sheet, and a foundation in place to drive continued growth," said Scott Harvey, Chief Executive Officer of Jones Soda. "With our operational turnaround delivering tangible results, highlighted by our record-breaking fourth quarter and expanded partnerships with major retailers, we believe now is the ideal time to engage Hayden IR. Their expertise will be vital as we articulate our 'narrow and deep' go-to-market strategy and our roadmap toward positive EBITDA to the financial community. We look forward to working with Hayden to expand our addressable investor universe as we execute our plans for a potential uplisting."

James Carbonara, Partner at Hayden IR, commented: "We're excited to partner with Jones Soda at this pivotal moment. The new management team is executing its turnaround plan, expanding Q3 gross margins by 1,010 basis points to 28.9% and reducing operating expenses by 20%. Preliminary Q4 revenue rose 330% year over year, and the February 2026 expansion and Fallout-inspired Sunset Sarsaparilla launch highlight the Company's ability to scale high-velocity SKUs. Our goal is to ensure investors recognize this momentum, stronger cost discipline, and the clear path to sustained cash flow generation."

In connection with the Services, the Company entered into an advisory agreement with Hayden IR (IR Agreement). This agreement shall remain in effect beginning February 24, 2026. The IR Agreement may be terminated by either party upon 30 days' written notice. Pursuant to the IR Agreement, Hayden IR will provide a comprehensive range of investor relations services, including connecting the Company with institutions, independent portfolio managers, buy-side and sell-side analysts, family offices, retail brokerage firms, and accredited individual investors through a proactive, multi-tiered program. Hayden will deliver expertise and professionalism in areas such as investor management, relationship building, awareness campaigns, online presence, and corporate identity. Under the IR Agreement, Hayden IR has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

In consideration of the Services, and pursuant to the IR Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay Hayden IR a fee of USD 5,000 (CAD 6,851) per month and grant, in aggregate, 250,000 stock options (the "Options") pursuant to Jones Soda's stock option plan (the "Plan"), with each Option exercisable to acquire one common share in the Company at an exercise price equal to USD 0.28 per share. The Options will vest quarterly in four tranches of 62,500 each.

About Hayden IR

Hayden IR is a capital markets communications consulting firm that provides proactive high-touch services to pre-IPO, emerging growth and well-established publicly traded companies on North American and global exchanges. Our senior consultants work hands-on with our clients on a day-to-day basis, leveraging their decades of experience to provide best-in-class investor relations counsel and services. Our goal is to develop and execute thoughtfully designed programs for recruiting and retaining institutional buy-side, family office and retail investors. We work closely with sell-side analysts across all industries and strategically introduce appropriate investment banks and create other programs to support capital-raising needs. For more information on Hayden IR, visit https://haydenir.com/

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA ) is a leading craft soda manufacturer. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com .

SOURCE Jones Soda Co.

Investor Contact: HAYDEN IR, James Carbonara, (646)-755-7412, [email protected]; Brett Maas, (646) 536-7331, [email protected]