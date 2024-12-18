Jones Day names 37 new partners

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- The global law firm Jones Day announces that the 37 lawyers listed below will be admitted to the Firm's partnership effective January 1, 2025.

"This class of new partners once again reflects Jones Day's ability to provide our valued clients the guidance and legal solutions for their most complex business challenges across the globe," said Gregory M. Shumaker, Managing Partner of Jones Day.

The full announcement is also available on Jones Day's website. The list follows:

  1. Rebecca Wernicke Anthony, Business & Tort Litigation, Dallas                                
  2. Matthew Barrett, Corporate, London                                                            
  3. Joseph C. Barry, Financial Markets, Cleveland                                                                     
  4. Irina K. Bleustein, Securities Litigation & SEC Enforcement, Washington    
  5. Mathis Bredimus, Corporate, London                                    
  6. Kelsey S. Bryan, Business & Tort Litigation, Los Angeles       
  7. Emily W. Cai, Corporate, New York
  8. Diana L. Calla, Business & Tort Litigation, San Francisco      
  9. Andrew J. Clopton, Issues & Appeals, Detroit                                    
  10. Arturo de la Parra, Financial Markets, Mexico City                          
  11. Adrien Descoutures, Corporate, Paris
  12. Preslava Dilkova, Government Regulation, Brussels
  13. Amanda L. Dollinger, Financial Markets, New York
  14. Anna A. Dwyer, Real Estate, Chicago
  15. Justin P. Farra, Corporate, Columbus
  16. Matthew J. Gherlein, Financial Markets, Cleveland
  17. Fabio Maria Guidi, Financial Markets, Milan
  18. Ryan Harmanis, Business & Tort Litigation, Columbus
  19. Jared P. Hasson, Corporate, Cleveland                                  
  20. Andrew D. Iammarino, Financial Markets, Cleveland
  21. Kurt A. Johnson, Detroit, Issues & Appeals
  22. Andrew J. Junker, Business & Tort Litigation, Dallas
  23. Thomas S. Koglman, Intellectual Property, Cleveland
  24. Laura E. Koman, Health Care & Life Sciences, Washington  
  25. Marta Lahuerta Escolano, Government Regulation, Paris
  26. Justin D. Martin, Labor & Employment, Miami
  27. Alexander V. Maugeri, Government Regulation, New York
  28. Justin W. McKithen, Financial Markets, Atlanta
  29. Karl S. Moussalli, Global Disputes, London
  30. Victoria Cuneo Powell, Business & Tort Litigation, Atlanta
  31. Gabrielle E. Pritsker, Business & Tort Litigation, Washington
  32. Kaitlinn P. Sliter, Corporate, Chicago 
  33. Bijan Tavakoli, Government Regulation, Frankfurt
  34. Jessica Tierney, Health Care & Life Sciences, Washington    
  35. Collin L. Waring, Real Estate, Dallas 
  36. Ann-Marie Woods, Labor & Employment, Chicago
  37. Jason Z. Zhou, Business & Tort Litigation, Chicago    

Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,400 lawyers in 40 offices across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by: a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.

