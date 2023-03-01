Joining Seagram's lineup of Island Time coolers, new Botanical Lychee Spritz will satisfy that craving for vacation

KITCHENER, ON, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ -

HIGHLIGHTS:

Seagram Island Time Botanical Lychee Spritz (CNW Group/Waterloo Brewing Ltd.)

Seagram's lineup of Island Time coolers is expanding with a new addition: Botanical Lychee Spritz

Available now at the LCBO and select provinces in western Canada , this new beachy cooler will have you hearing ocean waves and reaching for your sunnies

Throw down another beach towel and make room for your new favourite beach cocktail. With a botanical herbaceous aroma, flavours of juicy lychee and smooth white tea, Seagram's new Island Time Botanical Lychee Spritz is a thirst-quenching refresher that has all the vacation vibes – minus the plane ticket.

"The Island Time lineup has become a favourite for Ontarians," said Jim Manz, VP of Sales and Key Accounts at Waterloo Brewing. "We're excited to see this new addition and to hear what everyone thinks of this unique new flavour."

Joining Island Time Anytime and Island Time Coconut Lime, Seagram Island Time Botanical Lychee Spritz is light and refreshing like an expertly mixed cocktail, without all the fuss.

"Seagram's Island Time cocktails are the perfect choice for when you're craving a vacation," said Kim Mannerow, Director of Marketing at Waterloo Brewing. "The new Island Time Botanical Lychee Spritz will do just that: it brings island inspired cocktails to the comfort of your own home."

Seagram Island Time Botanical Lychee Spritz is now available in 6-packs in the brand's new sustainable box-board packaging at the LCBO, and select out market locations.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing Ltd. was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.WaterlooBrewing.com.

