Join Us in November--Parkinson's Conferences start this weekend in Ontario

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Parkinson Canada, the definitive voice for the Parkinson community in Canada, is pleased to offer the following educational events, in Toronto, Hamilton and London, Ontario this month. These informative sessions are created for people with Parkinson's, their caregivers and families; the healthcare community; students in healthcare studies and the media.

Saturday, November 9 , 2019—Gaining Ground in Parkinson's Research

Features keynote speaker, Dr. Nicolas Dupré, a neurologist at the CHU de Québec-Laval University, an Associate Professor in the Department of Medicine of the School of Medicine (Laval University), and the Director of the Neuromuscular and Neurogenetic Disease Clinic of the CHU de Québec Université Laval. This full-day event includes an introduction to Canadian Open Parkinson Network (C-OPN) that will accelerate discoveries and the path to a cure. You will also hear from a Parkinson's patient advocate, Benjamin Stecher and more information on Clinical Trials with Dawn Richards of Clinical Trials Ontario. Registration preferred with some tickets available at the door. Free parking. Register Here (special rates below)

$10.00 Student Admission

$15.00 Individual Admission

$20.00 Couple Admission (includes two tickets)

10:00 am-3:00 pm

Toronto Botanical Gardens—Floral Hall

777 Lawrence Avenue East

Toronto, Ontario

M3C 1P2

For more information:

Alison Li, Community Development Coordinator

T: 1 (800) 565-3000 ext. 3373 E: alison.li@parkinson.ca

Saturday, November 9 : Dance and Parkinson's: A Dance of Art and Science; with David Leventhal

Parkinson Canada and Hamilton City Ballet Dance for Parkinson's, both members of the Dance for Parkinson's Network, present Dance and Parkinson's: A Dance of Art and Science in Hamilton, Ontario. This free half-day event (9:00 AM—12:30 PM) features keynote speaker David Leventhal, founding teacher and Program Director for Dance for PD®, a complimentary continental breakfast and a dance class with live musicians. Registration is closed—some tickets available at the door—contact paul.scibetta@parkinson.ca or call 1-800-656-3000 x 3337

Venue: Michelangelo's Banquet Centre, 1555 Upper Ottawa St, Hamilton, ON L8W 3E2

Saturday, November 16 Advancing Parkinson Research, Advocacy & Awareness Conference—London, ON

Featuring keynote speaker Dr. A. Jon Stoessl, UBC, Neurologist Researcher, this full-day event (9:00 AM to 3:00 PM) will also include an introduction to the new Canadian Open Parkinson Network (C-OPN), presentations by Parkinson Canada funded researchers; sessions on advocacy and education; includes lunch and snacks. This is Dr. Stoessl's only speaking appearance in eastern Canada this year—do not miss out on hearing from this internationally sought expert on Parkinson's disease. Tickets must be reserved in advance. Student $10, Individual $15, Couples $20.

Register Here

The audience will receive complimentary copies of the Canadian Guideline for Parkinson Disease, 2nd Edition, which provides practical guidance for physicians, allied health professionals, people with Parkinson's and families on Parkinson's disease management.

Venue: DoubleTree by Hilton, 300 King Street, London, ON N6B 1S2

Do not miss this opportunity to hear Dr. Stoessl in person!

Questions? 1-800-565-3000 ext. 3337

Contact Email: Paul.Scibetta@parkinson.ca

