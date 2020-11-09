John Pantazopoulos Joins E3 Metals Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - E3 METALS CORP. (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTC: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Metals"), an emerging lithium developer and leading lithium extraction technology innovator today announced that John Pantazopoulos has joined E3 Metals Board of Directors.

"I am very excited to strengthen the E3 Metals board of directors with the addition of John Pantazopoulos" commented Chris Doornbos, E3 Metals President and Chief Executive Officer. "John's background in investment banking combined with his experience as a CFO for Calgary-based energy companies brings critical expertise to E3's strategic growth plan."

John is a finance professional with over 20 years of direct energy industry and senior banking experience. He is currently Interim CEO and CFO of a technology company, which is developing a new electrolyser system designed to generate green hydrogen utilizing renewable energy sources. Previously, John served as Vice President with a large Alberta based financial institution leading a 50+ person team responsible for the credit portfolio within energy, oil field services, project finance and financial markets. Prior to this, he co-founded and held the position of Senior Vice President Finance and CFO of an Alberta based, private equity backed intermediate E&P producer. John has also held various positions within a large Canadian investment and commercial bank. He is a CFA Charterholder and holds an ICD.D designation. Outside of work, John serves on the Calgary Board of Education audit committee and served as the Chair of the Calgary Parking Authority. In 2017, he was recognized as a Calgary "Top 40 under 40".

"I am thrilled to be joining the E3 Metals team as we look to develop and commercialize our proprietary direct lithium extraction process right here in Alberta" commented John Pantazopoulos. "With strong market tailwinds in support of lithium, the combination of our world class resource and technical expertise provides E3 Metals with a unique opportunity to create shareholder value as we meet the growing global demand for lithium. The future is exciting for E3 Metals and I look forward to working alongside and collaborating with the Board and management."

Further to the Company's recent private placement, the Company will issue 594,068 share purchase warrants (the "Livent Warrants") to a wholly-owned subsidiary of Livent Corporation ("Livent") pursuant to the anti-dilution provision of the joint development agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Livent announced September 18, 2019. The Livent Warrants are exercisable for up to four years at an exercise price of $0.40, as more particularly described in the Agreement available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

In addition, the Company has granted 650,000 stock options to the Directors of the Company, including 200,000 to John Pantazopoulos, at an exercise price of $0.70 per share for a period of 3 years. The options will vest immediately in accordance with the policies of the TSXV. The stock option issuance remains subject to TSXV approval.

About E3 Metals

E3 Metals is a lithium development company with 6.7 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta. E3 Metals is currently advancing its proprietary direct lithium extraction (DLE) process in partnership with Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM), a global leader in lithium production, under a joint development agreement. Through the successful scale up its DLE process towards commercialization, E3 Metals' goal is to produce high purity, battery grade, lithium products. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Metals has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world. E3 Metals also continues to work with partners at the University of Alberta and at GreenCentre Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO

E3 METALS CORP.

Chris Doornbos (P.Geo), CEO and Director of E3 Metals Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical information contained in this announcement.

1. E3 Metals has released information on three 43-101 Technical Reports totaling a resource of 6.7 Mt LCE. The Central Clearwater Resource Area (CCRA) Technical Report, identifying 1.9Mt LCE (inferred), is dated effective October 27, 2017, and the North Rocky Resource Area (NRRA) Technical Report was dated effective October 27, 2017, identifies 0.9Mt LCE (inferred). A third report for the Exshaw West Resource Area (EWRA), identifies 3.9Mt LCE (inferred) and was filed on June 15, 2018, effective June 4, 2018. All reports are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the potential of the Company's projects and technology, as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company's brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

